Toby Alderweireld: 5 Potential Targets to Replace the Belgian Should He Leave Tottenham This Summer

Toby Alderweireld's future at Tottenham still remains unclear, and Spurs fans will be hoping the Belgium international signs a new deal rather than lose their centre-back this summer. Mauricio Pochettino is keen to keep hold of one of his star players, but who is tipped to leave on the expiry of his contract.

In January, the Londoners activated a clause in the 30-year-old's contract which will allow him to leave the club for £26m, but only in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window. If the clause is not met, Alderweireld could leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

There is however plenty of talent who could fill the void should the experienced centre-back depart, but who could Spurs target?

Ben Godfrey

George Wood/GettyImages

A standout performer for Norwich in the Championship last season, the 21-year-old has caught the eye of a number of Premier League suitors. Due to his age, he has plenty of time for improvement and could be the answer for Spurs should Alderweireld seek pastures new.





Ben Godfrey made 36 appearances for the Canaries last season, and took his first campaign in the Championship by storm. His versatility could be something which would suit Spurs, with manager Daniel Farke playing him in the centre of midfield, and not just at his desired centre-back position.

He has come a long way in three years, gaining a call up to the England Under-20 team for their Elite League fixtures against Poland and Portugal in back March. Tottenham would be wise to make a move for the in-form Norwich star sooner rather than later, as he is expected to sign a new contract at Carrow Road in the near future.

Nathan Ake

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Spurs have previously been linked with a move for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake with a £40m move being touted. The Dutchman, who has won two Premier League titles during his time with Chelsea, is very comfortable on the ball and has an eye for a key pass.





Ake has the capabilities to take his game to the highest level and if he were to work under a manager like Pochettino then surely his stock value would increase. He is able to play in amongst a flat back four or in a back three, so would be well suited to Spurs' style.

With valuable Premier League experience, he has impressed for Bournemouth and has what it takes to make the next step up to a top six team. An ideal option.

Dael Fry

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The 21-year-old has been a key figure for Middlesborough in the back line. New manager Jonathan Woodgate will no doubt be keen to keep hold of one of his key players, but with the right offer on the table the move could take place.

With Boro failing to win promotion to the Premier League, Dael Fry's departure could well be on the cards, and Pochettino would be able to secure the youngster in a cut price deal.

His impressive, composed and classy performances have gone largely unnoticed, with the exception of Liverpool who were believed to be scouting the youngster. Tottenham have a track record of developing young players, so he is definitely worth pursuing.

Jonathan Tah

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Jonathan Tah has been likened to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, due to his stature and the fact tha he is physically dominant and athletically gifted. The 22-year-old comfortably carries the ball out of the back with ease and is good in the air.





A fee of €50m would be enough to send the impressive centre-back to Spurs this summer, but the player has also been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks. The lure of Champions League football may also persuade the defender to swap Leverkusen for London.

He could reach his potential under Pochettino, but Leverkusen would no doubt do all they can to keep hold of the Germany international.

Jamaal Lascelles

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The 25-year-old is very highly rated and has previously been linked with a move away from St James' Park. Newcastle have refused to entertain any offers for their captain and will need him to remain ahead in the upcoming campaign.

Having penned a new contract last summer until 2023, Tottenham would have to offer a hefty sum to prize the former Nottingham Forest defender away from Tyneside. Chelsea also remain keen as they seek a replacement for Gary Cahill.

Lascelles has risen to stardom since joining Newcastle, having been promoted to captain in 2016 following the departure of Fabricio Coloccini. He could be a good fit for Spurs and a move would also boost his chances of finally getting a call-up for Gareth Southgate's England squad.