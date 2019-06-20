AC Milan Loan Players: How They Got on During the 2018/19 Season

AC Milan finished a point and a place outside the Champions League spots last season, meaning that they must settle for another year of Europa League football.





Their task next season will be to break into the top four, and they may be looking towards players who were loaned out to achieve this target.





Here's how some of their players got on away from San Siro in 2018/19.

Andre Silva (Sevilla)

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

After a disappointing season at Milan in 2017/18, Andre Silva was loaned out to Sevilla in the summer. It looked to be a mistake on Milan's part when the striker scored a hat-trick on his league debut against Rayo Vallecano, before netting four more times in September.

However, he then scored just two more goals across the rest of the season, eventually seeing his campaign brought to a premature end due to knee problems which troubled him throughout April and May.

With Milan now having Krzysztof Piatek and Patrick Cutrone as their attacking options, Silva may find game time hard to come by if he does return to Milan.

Rating: 5/10

Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras)

Alessandra Cabral/GettyImages

Gomez never appeared to be part of Gennaro Gattuso's plans at Milan, so it was no great surprise to see him move to Brazil in January.

The Paraguayan has fitted in seamlessly at Palmeiras, establishing himself as a regular starter at the heart of their defence. With Gattuso now gone, Gomez may not be completely out of the picture, and a return to Serie A remains an option.

He has the opportunity to impress at the Copa America with Paraguay to further enhance his chances of breaking into Milan's first team.

Rating: 8/10

Alen Halilovic (Standard Liege)

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

Halilovic was frozen out by Gennaro Gattuso in the first half of the season, prior to moving to Standard Liege on an 18 month loan deal.

The Croatian playmaker did not make the impact that he would have wished for, starting just five league games, whilst being largely limited to cameo appearances off the bench.

He has a further year in Belgium before Liege decide if they want to buy him or if he will go back to Milan. Based on the past season, a future at Milan looks unlikely.

Rating: 3/10

Gian Filippo Felicioli (Perugia)

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Not the season that Felicioli would have hoped for. He was restricted to just six league appearances last season for Hellas Verona, so it was hoped that a move down to Serie B with Perugia would lead to added game time.

Yet he still only managed to play in nine Serie B matches, as his progression continues to stall. He is just 21 years of age and has two years left on his contract at Milan, so there is still time for the youngster. However, another loan spell appears inevitable for next season.

Rating: 3/10

Stefan Simic (Frosinone)

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Simic was loaned out to a struggling Frosinone side in January, but was unable to make any impact at all.

His first month at the club was ruined by a muscle problem which meant that he only made his first appearance in the squad in March. The Czech centre back failed to play in any of Frosinone's remaining games as they were relegated to Serie B.





He still has one year left on his contract at Milan, but after successive loan spells with Crotone and Frosinone, both of whom went down, it seems that Simic is unlikely to break into the Milan side over the next 12 months.





Rating: 1/10