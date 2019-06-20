Jed Steer Pens New 4-Year Deal at Aston Villa Following Promotion to Premier League

Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer has signed a new four-year deal, committing his future to the club until 2023.

The 26-year-old forced his way into the first team towards the back end of the season, helping Villa pick up 10 consecutive Championship wins - a club record - as they burst into the playoffs, eventually beating Derby 2-1 at Wembley to seal promotion.

Steer, who made 19 league appearances, has now been rewarded for his fine end of season form with a new deal, which may end speculation that he will be usurped as the club's number one - with Villa reportedly interested in Stoke's Jack Butland.

A statement on Villa's official website read: "He made a crucial contribution in the Play-Off semi-final second leg against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns, saving two spot kicks in the penalty shoot-out to help Villa seal a spot at Wembley.





"Once on the books at Norwich City, Steer has been at Aston Villa since 2013 and spent part of last term on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One, making 20 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions."

News of Steer's new deal comes hours after the club announced that assistant manager John Terry had signed a new two-year deal to stay alongside head coach Dean Smith.

The Villans, meanwhile, have been already active in the transfer window, and recently broke their transfer record - paying a fee of around £22m for Club Brugge forward Wesley Moraes, as well as completing the permanent signing of Kortney Hause from Wolves.