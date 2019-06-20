Man Utd Lining Up (Here We Go) David Brooks After Romelu Lukaku Agrees Inter Personal Terms

Romeulu Lukaku has agreed a deal with Inter that will see the Manchester United striker take a pay-cut in order to seal a move to the Serie A side, with only a fee left to be decided between the two clubs.

Antonio Conte has placed the Belgian at the top of the club's wishlist as part of his summer overhaul, with the player himself 'officially' declaring his desire to leave Old Trafford this transfer window.

Now, in a further development, The Sun claim that Lukaku has struck a solution with the Nerazzurri, with personal terms agreed in a deal that would see him take a £45k pay-cut and scoop wages of £180k-per-week.

While no fee has as of yet been agreed, United are looking to recuperate the £75m they forked out for the striker two years ago when he signed from Everton.

The same report from The Sun has stated that with the funds that are accrued from Lukaku's sale (a deal that is expected to go through) they will look to line up Bournemouth's David Brooks for £50m (a deal that probably won't go through).

As with every single half-decent British player in the Premier League, the Welshman has seemingly got his turn this week to be linked with a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's revolution. The Norwegian is known to be keen to add young, home-grown talent to his side, but this claim seems to have arrived out of the blue.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Granted, it's an 'exclusive', yet after signing a new long-term contract for Brooks in March on what was already a four-year-deal when he moved to the south coast last summer, it appears to be just another name flung around with United's name attached.

Brooks enjoyed a fine debut campaign in the top-flight last season, but the staggering price tag and Bournemouth' strong position make this unlikely. A new two-year deal for Juan Mata also means that another attacking midfielder of Brooks' ilk may not be a priority right now.

Meanwhile, United appear to be very close to a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka while a centre-back and central midfield options are also being sought.