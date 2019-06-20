Mats Hummels Pushed for Bayern Munich Exit After Learning of First Team Plans for Next Season

Mats Hummels pushed for a return to Borussia Dortmund this summer, after being told that he wasn't part of Bayern Munich's first-team plans during a meeting with senior club officials.

It was announced on Wednesday that, subject to a medical, World Cup winning defender Hummels would be returning to Dortmund after three years away from the club, with a fee in the region of €38m eventually being agreed upon by both sides.

Official: Mats Hummels is set to join Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/FgV4Bjopfl — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 19, 2019

But Hummels wasn't initially looking to return to the Westfalenstadion this summer, as BR Sport claim that the 30-year-old only looked for a move away from Bayern after being told he wouldn't be a starting player next season.

According to their information, officials at Die Roten told Hummels two and a half weeks ago that club record signing Lucas Hernandez would be given the nod alongside Niklas Süle in Niko Kovač's first-team squad.

With versatile France international Benjamin Pavard also having arrived in Munich, there had been plenty of speculation that the club would be looking to move on one of their more experienced defenders.

But fans were expecting Jérôme Boateng to face the chop instead of Hummels, although the former Manchester City player is still being tipped to leave ahead of the new season.

Although Hummels' move back to Dortmund should prove to be a good deal for all parties involved, the veteran centre-back will need to hit the ground running next season to help repair some of the bridges that he burned when he left the club three years ago.