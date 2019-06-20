Tottenham Hold Talks With Bruno Fernandes' Agent as Man Utd Hesitate Over Deal

By 90Min
June 20, 2019

Tottenham have held talks with Bruno Fernandes' agent in a move which may encourage a bidding war with Manchester United over the coming weeks.

Fernandes enjoyed a stellar 2018/19 campaign with Sporting CP in Portugal, where he was able to register 32 goals and 18 assists in all competitions. 

His performances have led to significant interest from a host of top clubs across Europe, not least Tottenham and United, who have recently emerged as the front runners to land his signature this summer.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Now, according to The TelegraphTottenham have stepped up their interest in Fernandes and they met with the Portuguese midfielder's agent Miguel Pinho in London on Wednesday to discuss a potential deal.

United have previously met with Pinho, but they currently remain focused on securing a deal for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and have informed Fernandes' representatives that they will need more time before they are able to formulate a concrete deal for the 24-year-old.

The Red Devils look to be closing in on Wan-Bissaka, and 90min understands that a deal worth around £60m has been agreed - despite reports to the contrary.

Sporting CP are thought to have placed a whopping £70m price tag on Fernandes, which could encourage a bidding war between the two clubs over the next few weeks - though he is more likely to leave for around £45m.

Tottenham are also keen on pursuing a deal for Giovani Lo Celso, with the Argentine being a potential alternative to Christian Eriksen, whose future remains uncertain amid rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

