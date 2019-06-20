Tottenham Hold Talks With Bruno Fernandes' Agent as Man Utd Hesitate Over Deal

Tottenham have held talks with Bruno Fernandes' agent in a move which may encourage a bidding war with Manchester United over the coming weeks.
Fernandes enjoyed a stellar 2018/19 campaign with Sporting CP in Portugal, where he was able to register 32 goals and 18 assists in all competitions.
His performances have led to significant interest from a host of top clubs across Europe, not least Tottenham and United, who have recently emerged as the front runners to land his signature this summer.
Now, according to The Telegraph, Tottenham have stepped up their interest in Fernandes and they met with the Portuguese midfielder's agent Miguel Pinho in London on Wednesday to discuss a potential deal.
United have previously met with Pinho, but they currently remain focused on securing a deal for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and have informed Fernandes' representatives that they will need more time before they are able to formulate a concrete deal for the 24-year-old.
The Red Devils look to be closing in on Wan-Bissaka, and 90min understands that a deal worth around £60m has been agreed - despite reports to the contrary.
Here's what we at @90min_Football have learned on United's deal for AWB - most expensive English player ever? 🤷🏻♂️https://t.co/kAof4SNkc7— Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) June 19, 2019
Sporting CP are thought to have placed a whopping £70m price tag on Fernandes, which could encourage a bidding war between the two clubs over the next few weeks - though he is more likely to leave for around £45m.
Tottenham are also keen on pursuing a deal for Giovani Lo Celso, with the Argentine being a potential alternative to Christian Eriksen, whose future remains uncertain amid rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid this summer.