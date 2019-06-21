Chelsea Confirm Appointment of Petr Cech as New Technical & Performance Advisor

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of former goalkeeper Petr Cech as the club's new technical and performance advisor following his retirement from football.

Cech has spent the last four years at Arsenal, but prior to that had spent 11 years with the Blues - a large chunk of that as number one goalkeeper. He had made 494 appearances for Chelsea and won 13 major honours during his spell at Stamford Bridge, with his last game in football coming in Baku last month, as Arsenal went down 4-1 to the Blues in the Europa League final.

.@PetrCech is our new Technical and Performance Advisor!



Welcome back, Big Pete! 🙌 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 21, 2019

Chelsea have described the details of Cech's new role, stating on their website: "His role will also align him with the men’s first team coaching and backroom staff, travelling with the team home and away with an emphasis on strategy and performance."

Cech said: "I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea FC again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Granovskaia said: "We are delighted to welcome Petr back home to Chelsea. During his playing career here he was one of the most dedicated, successful and thoughtful professionals we have ever had.

"We always hoped that when Petr was ready to retire we would see him back at Chelsea FC and we are thrilled to add his expertise and knowledge of the game to the technical staff."