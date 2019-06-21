Liverpool 'Eyeing' £45m Move for Real Betis Star to Provide Andy Robertson Competition

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are supposedly interested in Real Betis and Spain Under-21 star Junior Firpo as a solution to their lack of depth on the left.

The Reds are likely in the market for a left back this summer following the departure of Alberto Moreno on a free transfer.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

While Liverpool youngster Adam Lewis has been tipped to make the step up to the first team from the academy, Robertson is currently the only remaining senior left back at the club.

According to Catalan daily SPORT, the Champions League winners have identified 22-year-old Junior as one name to beef up their full back options.

The Dominican Republic-born star, who has a €50m (£45m) release clause in his contract, impressed for Betis last season with his pace, crossing and tackling abilities, establishing himself as the first choice left wing-back at the club, making 29 appearances in all competitions.

Betis and Junior claimed some big scalps in La Liga last season, with Junior scoring as his side beat Barcelona at Camp Nou and they also defeated Real Madrid at the Bernabéu and secured a home victory over Atlético Madrid.





His form earned him a call-up for the Spain Under-21 last year and was named in the Spain squad for the Under-21 European Championship this summer and started in their second group fixture against Belgium.





In recent months he has also been linked with Barcelona as a possible successor for Jordi Alba.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

With his contract not ending until 2023, it seems that any suitor will have to pay his buyout clause (or close to it) to strike a deal. This may prove too much for Liverpool to spend on a what is, in essence, a backup player, while Junior himself is unlikely to be content with benchwarming at this exciting stage of his career.

Recent links to Matt Targett seeming more plausible for the Reds, who look likely to avoid spending big this summer.