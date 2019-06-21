Lyon Begin Talks With Laurent Koscielny With Two Year Contract in the Works

Lyon have joined Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny and have offered him a two year deal.

The Frenchman has been with the Gunners since 2010 and is one of the more experienced players in Unai Emery's squad. However, he only started 13 Premier League games last season due to injuries.

Foot Mercato report that the Frenchman is keen to return to his homeland, with Lyon an exciting prospect. The report claims that the Ligue 1 outfit have offered him a two year contract as they look to secure his signature.

The player's feelings about a move back to France were made public back in September last year by his agent Stéphane Courbis, who revealed: "The feelings and desire to return to Ligue 1 have not changed in the player's mind."

With only one year remaining on Koscielny's contract, Arsenal may be more inclined to sell him this summer as they look to fund moves elsewhere.

Unai Emery has been handed a £45m transfer budget, which has hindered them so far. This makes the sale of Koscielny all the more enticing for the club and Emery.

Lyon finished third in Ligue 1 last season and will be playing Champions League football next season, whereas Arsenal cannot boast such acclaim. This is also said to be very appealing to the player.

Lyon are keen to bring in another defender to provide competition to Marcelo and Jason Denayer.

It is believed that the French outfit are keen to sign Koscielny because of his leadership qualities and to provide support to a relatively young squad, including players such as: Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Dembélé and Houssem Aouar.

There is no deal in place yet however both parties appear to be interested in agreeing a deal despite interest from other clubs.