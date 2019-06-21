UEFA European Under-21 Championship Roundup: Germany Demolish Serbia & Denmark Earn First Points

Germany took full control of Group B after sweeping Serbia aside 6-1 in the Under-21 European Championship on Thursday.

Luca Waldschmidt's hat trick propelled them to six points and sent a serious message to the rest of the teams in the competition, while Serbia are still winless and face imminent elimination.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Earlier in the day, Denmark kickstarted their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Austria, leaving both sides on three points after two games.

Qualification to the knockout stages will therefore be determined on Sunday, when Austria will look to overcome Germany and Denmark come across Serbia.

Here's your roundup of everything that popped off in the two games on Thursday...

Germany 6-1 Serbia

Marco Richter - having netted twice in Germany's opening win against Denmark - opened the scoring once more, this time with a dinked finish over Serbia's onrushing keeper.

Richter was involved once again for the second, this time squaring unselfishly for Waldschmidt to score the first of his hat trick, a simple tap-in.

Freiburg's Waldschmidt bagged his second before half-time with a brilliant solo effort but Germany's fourth did not arrive until the 69th minute, when Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud got himself on the scoresheet with a curled effort.





Waldschmidt claimed the match ball with a ferocious strike shortly before Andrija Zivkovic scored a consolation penalty for Serbia. Arne Maier rubbed salt into the wounds in extra time with a sublime sixth for the Germans.

Denmark 3-1 Austria

Having hit the post through Robert Skov, Denmark took the lead after Joakim Maehle rounded off a brilliant solo run with a fine lob over Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

Austria equalised shortly after the break, when captain Philipp Lienhart headed home from a corner, getting in front of his marker smartly at the near post.

U21-herrelandsholdet vinder 3-1 over Østrig 🇩🇰 To mål af Joakim Mæhle og ét af Andreas Skov Olsen ✌🏼#ForDanmark #U21EURO pic.twitter.com/aYE2b6FXkr — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) June 20, 2019

Denmark had a further chance when they struck the crossbar once more, this time through Jonas Wind. Austria then squandered a huge opportunity when Christoph Baumgartner's penalty was saved by Daniel Iversen.





Denmark retook the lead on the 77th minute, again through Maehle, who scored his second after arriving on the end of Andreas Olsen's swerving cross. Olsen ensured the win with a curling effort in added time.

