Sheffield United Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch the Blades Playing This Summer

Sheffield United enjoyed a hugely successful campaign last season, earning promotion to seal a return to the Premier League following a twelve-year absence.

The Blades went up automatically alongside Championship winners Norwich, overcoming bitter Yorkshire rivals Leeds towards the back end of the season.

Manager Chris Wilder and his players earned plenty of plaudits last season for the exciting brand of football they play, and they will no doubt want to maintain this attractive style as they bid to avoid relegation.

In order to get into tip-top shape for the campaign, the Blades must adequately prepare in pre-season - here's a rundown of where they





you need to know about their pre-season matches as they prepare to compete among England's top sides.

Real Betis

Just like last season, Sheffield United will visit Portugal with their first match taking place against Real Betis on 12 July.

The trip to Portugal will consist of more fitness work and training than actual match time, though, with this being the only game the Blades will be competing in before returning back to England.

Betis will offer a a tough challenge; they finished tenth in La Liga and will be more adept to the warm climate - which could be a deciding factor after both teams have been out of action for a while.

When is Kick-Off? Friday 12 July What Time is Kick-Off? 8.00pm (local time) Where is it Played? Algarve Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream TBC

Burton Albion

Their remaining pre-season games look - on paper - to be much simpler as Sheffield United face four away matches against lower league opposition.

The first of those sees them travel to the Pirelli Stadium to play Burton Albion on the 16 July.

Following relegation from the Championship, Burton experienced a secure but somewhat underwhelming season finishing ninth in League One.Manager Nigel Clough will be eager to make a greater push for promotion and a test against United could be a great opportunity to show they're ready to do that.

When is Kick-Off? Tuesday 16 July What Time is Kick-Off? 7:45pm (local time) Where is it Played? Pirelli Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream TBC

Northampton Town

The next game will see Wilder and co. take a trip to Sixfields Stadium to face League Two outfit Northampton Town, four days after the Burton match on the 20 July.

Having only finished 15th last season, this tie looks to be a test of fitness more than anything else, a game the Blades will thoroughly expect to win.

When is Kick-Off? Saturday 20 July What Time is Kick-Off? 3:00pm (local time) Where is it Played? Sixfields Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream TBC

Chesterfield

United's busy pre-season schedule continues just three days later as they then make their way to Derbyshire to face National League side Chesterfield at the Proact Stadium on July 23.

Following relegation from League Two during the 2017/18 campaign and with a stadium seating over 10,000 spectators, Chesterfield are one of the more developed clubs outside the Football League.

As much as it's only a friendly, current manager and former Premier League footballer John Sheridan - who played for the likes of Manchester City, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest - will be keen to get one over much stronger opposition.

When is Kick-Off? Tuesday 23 July What Time is Kick-Off? 7:30pm (local time) Where is it Played? Proact Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream TBC

Barnsley

The last of these four away games will likely prove the most difficult with Sheffield United travelling to face Barnsley on the 27 July.

The venue for this game, Oakwell, will be playing host to Championship football next season after Barnsley were promoted from League One following a hard fought battle for second place, beating the likes Charlton, Portsmouth and Sunderland to automatic promotion.

Whilst Sheffield United are looking to arrange a home game the weekend prior to the Premier League getting underway, this is the last of their pre-season fixtures as of now.