Summer Signings: Predicting Where 30 of the Most Talked About Players Will End Up for 2019/20

You hear a rumour from one source that he's on his way to Spain, whilst a voice from over there mentions that his next destination is China. How do you keep up with all this transfer gossip?!

The summer is filled with stories. Some of them are true and some are pure fantasy, but it's never easy to tell the difference. Well, that's what we are here for!

Here we take a look at 30 players who are each wrapped up in their own transfer saga and give our take on where they may end up.

Bruno Fernandes

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

First, it was Manchester City who were hot on the trail of Fernandes. However, their interest soon cooled and neighbours United appeared to be best placed to land the Portuguese playmaker, who hit a combined 50 goals and assists last term.

Nope, that avenue seems closed, too, though Tottenham Hotspur have recently held talks with the 24-year-old. Spurs would no doubt have the funds and motivation to bring Fernandes in should Christian Eriksen depart over the off-season, a prospect which grows ever more likely with each passing day.

Probable Destination: Tottenham Hotspur

Paul Pogba

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

No, Paul Pogba will not become a galactico anytime soon. Real Madrid have done most of their spending already and would be foolish to splash out even more on the volatile midfielder.

Juventus have become favourites for the Frenchman's signature and may use winger Douglas Costa to sweeten the deal with the Red Devils. What's more, Pogba obviously wants out of Old Trafford and would be welcomed back to his old stomping ground in Turin. It would be a shock if this didn't happen.

Probable Destination: Juventus

Kalidou Koulibaly

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Every man and his dog has been linked with a move for the colossal Napoli centre-back, making it anybody's guess where he could move to.

One thing that all this speculation suggests is that this story has been blown out of proportion and is primarily media-driven. Would it really be a surprise if no one coughs up the £100m+ for Koulibaly?

Probable Destination: Napoli

Harry Maguire

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Manchester City were reportedly in for Koulibaly because they need a new central defender after Vincent Kompany's departure. For the same reason, they are believed to be tracking Maguire.

Well, it's apparently less like they're tracking him and more like they've caught their prey; the Citizens have allegedly organised a medical for 'Slabhead' and will put the finishing touches on his £65m switch in the coming days.

Probable Destination: Manchester City

Paulo Dybala

Cristiano Ronaldo is in at Juve and Dybala is (on his way) out. That's been the narrative since CR7 landed in northern Italy 12 months ago, with Bianconeri fans swiftly forgetting about their darling Argentine.

Feeling marginalised and unloved, Dybala will likely leave the Allianz Stadium this summer. But, where will he go? As a whole host of clubs are lining up to take him off of Juventus' hands, it's not obvious where he may end up.

United are long-term admirers, but seem to be focusing their recruitment on young, hungry players. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are set to lose their star striker in Antoine Griezmann and would therefore be looking for a new world-class forward to spearhead their attack.

Probable Destination: Atletico Madrid

Leroy Sane

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

This is going to be incredibly blunt: Sane is staying at Manchester City. They don't need to sell, they don't want to sell and would only do so for an idiotic price that no one would stump up.

Probable Destination: Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

It's difficult to see the starlet departing the Parc des Princes for at least another season, for most of the same reasons Sane won't be going anywhere.

Additionally, Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar could be on his bike soon, leaving Mbappe as the main man in the French capital, an outcome that will no doubt tempt him to stick around.

Probable Destination: PSG

Jadon Sancho

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Here is another transfer that you won't be seeing unfold for a while. Sancho is tearing it up in the Bundesliga, is adored by (arguably) the best set of fans in the world and continues to develop his game with Borussia Dortmund.

On top of that, it's also doubtful whether money could turn this young man's head; I mean, he left Manchester City of all teams. There is no need for Sancho to go anywhere.

Probable Destination: Dortmund

Antoine Griezmann

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

This summer's most talked about transfers? More like this century's. Still, the Homeric tale of Griezmann's Atletico exit is nearing its conclusion and I can safely say, no matter what else you hear, the World Cup winner will be turning out for Barcelona in 2019/20.

This is a move that has been in the works for longer than we realise and nothing will derail it now. Surely.

Probable Destination: Barcelona

Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot on Juventus: "Juventus are a big club who everyone would like to play for. It’s true, we are having some talks." pic.twitter.com/xq6qFUrDRv — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 14, 2019

Arsenal have been sniffing around Rabiot, along with Liverpool, United and several elite clubs on the continent. Amongst the latter are Juventus, who seem to have won the race for the out-of-contract midfielder.

The Italians' sporting director recently confirmed their interest in Rabiot and their record of landing free agents suggests they have the upper hand in this one, too.

Probable Destination: Juventus

Joao Felix

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

If City keep Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, they will surely not feel the need to pay the requisite triple-figure sum for Felix.

That would see Atleti as the only serious contender for the Benfica wonderkid left in the running and the lucrative sales of Griezmann and Rodri (to the Citizens) will mean money is no obstacle.

Probable Destination: Atletico Madrid

James Maddison

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Maddison will be in the Premier League next term, that I can safely say. Whether he will be with Leicester City is a completely different matter.

Apparently all the big boys are in for him - apart from the embargoed Chelsea - but, they may all be left empty-handed. Just take a moment to recall how stubborn the Foxes are when it comes to negotiating, assuming they want him, they will keep him at least one more season.

Probable Destination: Leicester

Andre Gomes

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Tottenham, West Ham United and Everton have all taken their turns being linked with Gomes, though one clearly has the advantage. The Toffees' recent history demonstrates that they have deep pockets and the familiarity they have with Gomes - who spent lat year on loan at Goodison Park - should see them wrap up this signing for £22m.

Probable Destination: Everton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Michael Regan/GettyImages

So, Aubameyang liked an Instagram post describing Unai Emery as a 'puppet' earlier in the week and has allegedly been offered an ungodly £300,000-a-week wage by an unnamed Chinese Super League team, which apparently means he's good as gone.

It all sounds like bulls**t to me, two wholly separate events that have been erroneously joined together by the media. Anyway, why would Arsenal sanction the sale of their top performer when they really need to get back into the Champions League this time around?

Probable Destination: Arsenal

Gareth Bale

Laszlo Balogh/GettyImages

If you've listened to anything that Bale himself, or his agent, has had to say regarding his future at the Bernabeu, you should really have worked out that this transfer is not happening. The Welsh wizard is quite content raking in £300,000-a-week as a bench warmer and there's nothing Real can do about it.

Probable Destination: Real Madrid

James Rodriguez

Stu Forster/GettyImages

A couple of weeks back, it looked like Rodriguez would be joining Bale on some Spanish golf course, but he has since been thrown a lifeline by Napoli.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to take the Colombian on loan and an announcement is imminent. Get ready to see Rodriguez lining up under the man who brought him to Madrid in the first place.

Probable Destination: Napoli

Matthijs de Ligt

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Hmmm... this is like predicting which Paul Pogba is going to turn up each week. Now, I'm gonna stick my neck out and say de Ligt won't be at Ajax next term.

The presence of compatriot Frenkie de Jong in Catalonia and the majesty of the club means Barça seemed to have given Ernesto Valverde's side an edge over their rivals until reports arrived on Saturday saying a £62m Juventus move was as good as done.





Probable Destination: Juventus

Christian Eriksen

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Los Blancos want Eriksen, but Daniel Levy is a notoriously difficult man to negotiate with. The chief-executive will no doubt ask for an astronomical sum, the likes of which Real would be well-advised to ignore having spent north of £300m already this summer.

Would Tottenham really risk losing their talisman for free in 12 months time, or are they that confident of tying him down to a new deal? It's doubtful, meaning they may have to offer the Dane to PSG, who have been keeping an eye on the playmaker for a considerable length of time.

Probable Destination: Tottenham

Declan Rice

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Another simple one here. Rice is far from the finished article and knows that he has an astute coach at West Ham who will handle his young career delicately, aiding his growth. Moreover, the Irons will want to kick on from 2018/19 and push for European qualification, something that realistically requires their midfield general in the squad.

Probable Destination: West Ham

Philippe Coutinho

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

As discussed earlier, Manchester United are avoiding splashing out on household names, making Old Trafford an unlikely stop for Coutinho. Liverpool have no need to lure him back to Anfield and Chelsea have no means of doing so.

PSG, however, is a good fit for the Brazilian and they will definitely be able to match whatever wage demands he has, as well as guaranteeing Champions League football for as long as their Qatari owners keep pumping in money.

Probable Destination: Paris Saint-Germain

Tanguy Ndombele

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Following his immaculate displays versus Manchester City last autumn, Ndombele has become one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe.

But, it's not City who stand to land the midfield enforcer, with Tottenham benefiting from his desire to move to London. Expect his arrival for €60m to be announced shortly, especially if Eriksen moves on.





Probable Destination: Tottenham Hotspur

Hakim Ziyech

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Though Ziyech has interested many a Premier League side, as well as German giants Bayern Munich, he may well elect to stay in Amsterdam. He has already stated that he would be open to remaining with Ajax and could remain to help mitigate the impact of de Ligt and de Jong's departures, along with anyone else who may join the exodus.





If that is the case, it goes some way to explaining why he has not sealed a transfer away when one has been on the cards for months.





Probable Destination: Ajax

Neymar

Michael Regan/GettyImages

If Coutinho is to switch to Paris, it may entail Neymar going in the other direction. Barcelona are reportedly set to offer the former in exchange for his Brazilian counterpart, who wants out of PSG.

Do we see this one coming to fruition? Well, (did I mention this?) Real Madrid can't really afford him after their exploits and it certainly seems more likely than Neymar's stunning £200m switch to the Ligue 1 side two years ago, so why not?

Probable Destination: Barcelona

Danny Welbeck

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

It didn't work out at United and it didn't work out at the Emirates; where does Welbeck turn to next? He's an England international, meaning pride may get in the way of a deal with a 'lesser' English team.

Online news outlet football.london write that Turkish side Galatasaray, which wouldn't be as outlandish a choice as it may initially appear. He's out of the spotlight (which many footballers detest), he will surely add medals to his collection and the Istanbul team tend to offer fine pay-packets to their star names.

Probable Destination: Galatasaray

Sergio Ramos

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Ramos playing in China is a lovely idea and all, but let's face it: Madrid aren't gonna let it happen.





Probable Destination: Real Madrid

David De Gea

It would be silly if a suitor offered what United want for De Gea, as the Spaniard will be available on a Bosman this time next year. On top of that, the 'keeper is believed to be keen on seeing out his current contract because, well... um... he gets paid a f**kload of moolah!

Probable Destination: Manchester United

Ander Herrera

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

PSG. He's going to PSG on a free. Remember kids, you heard it here last.

Definite Destination: Paris Saint-Germain

Giovani Lo Celso

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

Ok, a few papers are suggesting that Lo Celso to Tottenham is a sure thing. That means bugger all in modern football, especially with the Red Devils lurking.

The midfield maestro is hardly an unknown, but he is youthful and lacks the prima donna attitude that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is attempting to rid the club of. So, Lo Celso to United?

I wouldn't bet on it, nor would I bet on him linking up with Spurs. His career would be better off if he stayed with a developing Betis outfit, where he is the star of the show.

Probable Destination: Real Betis

Nicolas Otamendi

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Argentine centre-back could really be plying histrade anywhere come August, even at the Etihad should a deal for de Ligt or any other targets fall through.





I tell you where he would be most welcome, though: Atletico Madrid. Los Rojiblancos have recently lost the services of club stalwart Diego Godin, making a new central defender a priority.





With La Liga experience and a good few years left in his legs, Otamendi would make a superb signing for Diego Simeone.





Probable Destination: Atletico Madrid

Douglas Costa

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Dybala may be one potential makeweight for Juventus to bring in Pogba, but the more likely scenario is that they use as bait and sell his South American comrade to Atletico.

That ensures they don't lose out on profit for Dybala (as they may when trying to meet the Red Devils' valuation of Pogba), whilst also securing the Frenchman's signature. It's a win-win-win.

Probable Destination: Manchester United