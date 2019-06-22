Tottenham Closing on First Signing in 18 Months After 'Agreeing' £15m Fee With Leeds for Jack Clarke

Tottenham Hotspur are close to completing their first signing since January 2018 after agreeing a £15m fee with Leeds United for winger Jack Clarke.

The 18-year-old was hardly a peripheral figure at Elland Road last season, though only four of his 24 Championship appearances last term were starts.

Nevertheless, he still collected a couple of goals in that time, whilst also impressing with his blistering pace and trickery in possession.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It seems his displays were enough to turn the head of Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino, with the Express reporting that the Argentine has sanctioned a move for the starlet.

The deal should be finalised in the coming weeks, but Tottenham supporters may have to wait a while before seeing him turn out for the north London side.

Leeds are pushing for a loan deal to be included in the agreement, which would see Clarke spend the 2019/20 campaign at Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's recruits look to go one better than last year and secure promotion back to the Premier League.

This story sounds believable, which is always a good sign. Unlike this time 12 months ago, Spurs aren't crippled by the cost of constructing their new home ground and, therefore, have money to spend.

George Wood/GettyImages

However, the Lilywhites are unlikely to be handing out any record-breaking cheques either, as there are still payments to be made on the recently-opened Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On top of that, the Londoners have never been the type of club to throw endless amounts of cash at a player.

This is the kind of Spurs arrival we should expect to see over the coming years: a hungry, up-and-coming youngster with exciting potential, who happens to be available on the cheap(ish).

The fact that Leeds also benefit adds more weight to the story, too, since they will have Clarke around for another important season, whilst also making a significant profit on the youth product.