Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Recreate Plot of 'Goal!' With Pursuit of Newcastle's Miguel Almiron

By 90Min
June 22, 2019

The summer transfer window can get a little bit crazy - a lack of domestic football can do funny things to people - but it's never supposed to get this crazy.

Yes, you read the headline correctly. Real Madrid are being linked with an approach for Newcastle's Miguel Almiron, just a few months after the Paraguayan signed for the Magpies.

Reports from Paraguay claim that Real Madrid - yes, the same Real Madrid who have already secured big-money deals for Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy - are following Almiron 'very closely'. Right.

It's an unsubstantiated claim which the Spanish press seem to have no idea about, so it's probably safe to assume that it's a load of tosh. But that doesn't stop it from being really, really funny - especially because it closely resembles a story plenty of us should be familiar with.

Whether or not they've done it intentionally, the reports have essentially recreated the plot of the greatest film trilogy of all time (yeah, that's right, the GREATEST) - Goal!.

In case you aren't already aware, Goal! depicts the story of a promising Latin American footballer who gets his big break with a move to Newcastle. He ends up scoring with the last kick of the season to send the Magpies into the Champions League final, before earning a big move to, you guessed it, Real Madrid in the sequel.

Of course, Twitter was quick to jump on the rumours...

Almiron was already being compared to the film's protagonist Santiago Muñez when he arrived in the northeast, but this latest story has all but confirmed the fact that he IS Santiago Muñez.

All that's missing now is a tempestuous English striker who joins Almiron on his journey from Newcastle to Real Madrid. Anyone know if Dwight Gayle fancies a trip to Spain?

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message