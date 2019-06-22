Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Recreate Plot of 'Goal!' With Pursuit of Newcastle's Miguel Almiron

The summer transfer window can get a little bit crazy - a lack of domestic football can do funny things to people - but it's never supposed to get this crazy.

Yes, you read the headline correctly. Real Madrid are being linked with an approach for Newcastle's Miguel Almiron, just a few months after the Paraguayan signed for the Magpies.

Miguel Almirón reminds me very much of Santiago Muñez.



Similar workhorse ethos, came from seemingly nowhere to sign for Newcastle and probably takes a crunching tackle or two in training pic.twitter.com/Fe1nl8NjgB — 90min (@90min_Football) April 12, 2019

Reports from Paraguay claim that Real Madrid - yes, the same Real Madrid who have already secured big-money deals for Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy - are following Almiron 'very closely'. Right.

It's an unsubstantiated claim which the Spanish press seem to have no idea about, so it's probably safe to assume that it's a load of tosh. But that doesn't stop it from being really, really funny - especially because it closely resembles a story plenty of us should be familiar with.

It's a madness how Miguel Almiron is the real life Santiago Munez pic.twitter.com/TPXYMjFHRn — Adam Watson (@adamwatson16) February 26, 2019

Whether or not they've done it intentionally, the reports have essentially recreated the plot of the greatest film trilogy of all time (yeah, that's right, the GREATEST) - Goal!.

In case you aren't already aware, Goal! depicts the story of a promising Latin American footballer who gets his big break with a move to Newcastle. He ends up scoring with the last kick of the season to send the Magpies into the Champions League final, before earning a big move to, you guessed it, Real Madrid in the sequel.

Of course, Twitter was quick to jump on the rumours...

This is Santiago Munez all over again



From the USA -> Newcastle -> Madrid — Adrian (@Adrian____29) June 22, 2019

This would be the ultimate "Goal" I guess!! — Banlam (@Banlam_M) June 22, 2019

Almiron was already being compared to the film's protagonist Santiago Muñez when he arrived in the northeast, but this latest story has all but confirmed the fact that he IS Santiago Muñez.

All that's missing now is a tempestuous English striker who joins Almiron on his journey from Newcastle to Real Madrid. Anyone know if Dwight Gayle fancies a trip to Spain?