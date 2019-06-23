Leroy Sane Tells Friends He Will 'Reject Bayern Munich' to Sign New Man City Contract

Leroy Sane is said to have told friends of his desire to reject Bayern Munich and sign a new contract with Manchester City.

The Bundesliga giants have publicly courted Sane this summer, in the hope of luring Sane back to Germany as talks over a new contract with City stalled.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

However, according to The Sun, Sane has no intention of joining Bayern this summer, and he has told friends that he will snub their advances. He believes that the Premier League is the top league in Europe, so he intends to remain and fight for his place in Pep Guardiola's team.

He is expected to remain with City, who are eager to tie him down to a new contract. His current deal expires in the summer of 2021, but the Citizens have made a point of renewing the contracts of many in their squad in recent weeks.

The likes of Kyle Walker and Oleksandr Zinchenko are the latest examples, and Sane is expected to follow suit.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

There has been no breakthrough in contract talks, which have been delayed by Sane's search for a new agent, but the Citizens remain hopeful of striking a deal in the near future.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness previously suggested a deal for Sane was unlikely anyway, with City demanding an 'insane' transfer fee for the 23-year-old, thought to be around the £90m mark.

Sane now appears set to remain at the Etihad Stadium to try and regain a regular spot in the team.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He did manage to rack up 16 goals and 18 assists in 47 appearances last season, but many of those came as a substitute. The likes of Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling dominated the lineup, and Sane found consistent minutes hard to come by.

However, a return to the Bundesliga, where Sane began his career and rose to prominence with Schalke, is seemingly not in his plans.