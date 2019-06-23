Manchester United Plotting Two Major Signings

Manchester United are believed to be keen to follow up on the signature of Daniel James and the anticipated arrivals of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes, as a report claims they are keen to add two more signings to their squad after that business is concluded.

United wrapped up a £17m deal for the Swansea winger last month, and while it is generally seen as a good signing that goes some way towards addressing the lack of natural width in the squad, many would argue that it isn't the calibre of signing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs in order to turn his side's fortunes around, given his lack of top-flight experience.

According to the Express, however, that could change in the foreseeable future, as the newspaper claims that a deal for Wan-Bissaka could be completed 'shortly.'

News on that one comes days after 90min exclusively reported that a deal that could rise to £60m had been agreed between the clubs for the 21-year-old, and it seems as if talks over personal terms have been progressing well since, with the deal nearing its conclusion if reports are to be taken at face value.

Here's what we at @90min_Football have learned on United's deal for AWB - most expensive English player ever? 🤷🏻‍♂️https://t.co/kAof4SNkc7 — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) June 19, 2019

Meanwhile, the Express also touch on Bruno Fernandes, sourcing a story from Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha (via Metro), which claims that United and Tottenham have tabled identical contract offers to the player, but that he is 'drawn' to the prospect of playing at Old Trafford, and would likely choose Manchester if it was left up to him.

Correio da Manha go on to say that United have two more incomings in the pipeline, without naming the targets in question - which you could say is pretty convenient.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

It effectively means it could be anyone, and doesn't really provide us with any substantial information, but it does mean United are working towards at least four further signings this summer, with Fernandes and Wan-Bissaka included.

Declan Rice of West Ham United has been linked, while the club are also rumoured to be looking at a new centre-back, with Kalidou Koulibaly frequently talked about in connection to a mega-money move to Old Trafford.