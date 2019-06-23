Matthijs de Ligt: 5 Reasons Why the Dutch Wonderkid Should Choose Juventus

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt will be leaving the Johan Cruyff Arena this summer as one of Europe's hottest transfer prospects.

The Dutch centre-back has been strongly linked with the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool, and PSG, but it seems that he will be swapping the red and white of Ajax for the black and white of Juventus.

Here are five reasons why we think that a move to Juventus would be the most beneficial for the highly rated youngster.

Italian Football Is Known for it's Top Defenders

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

De Ligt will be moving to a club that is known for it's incredibly good defending. Legendary defender Giorgio Chiellini has been a rock in the Juventus defence since he joined in 2005, and at the age of 34, Chiellini will be entering the final few years of his career meaning that De Ligt would be the perfect replacement.

The Dutchman will be able to learn a lot from the experience that the Juventus centre-backs share. Leonardo Bonucci and veteran Andrea Barzagli have both had successful careers with Juventus and will be able to pass on their wealth of experience in order to take De Ligt's game to the next level.





Chiellini will be able to act as mentor and a role model for De Ligt, something that will be crucial when settling in at a new side.

Chance to Rub Shoulder With World Class Players

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The Italian champions have an incredibly talented squad that has already shown that it has a winning mentality. A move to Turin would take De Ligt's performances up a notch, where he will have the opportunity to showcase his talents in a more competitive league and in the Champions League.

Juventus are lucky enough to have many world-class players such as Cristiano Ronaldo at their disposal. Training with and against these players will help De Ligt's game enormously and ensure that he continues to develop into one of the world's best defenders.

Juventus Has a Passionate Fanbase

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Similarly to what De Ligt would be used to while he was at Ajax, Juventus has a very passionate fanbase that follows their team worldwide.

The Italian giants are the most followed team in Italy and have an impressive 180 million fans globally. De Ligt would be joining a team that is renowned for its winning mentality and its success.





The Juventus fans ensure that the Allianz Stadium is bouncing each matchday which intimidates opposition players and allows its players to thrive under the electric atmosphere.

Ball Playing Manager in Maurizio Sarri

Harriet Lander/GettyImages

The recent appointment of Maurizio Sarri shows the direction the club is looking to move. De Ligt would thrive under the Italian's philosophy known as 'Sarri Ball'.

Sarri is set to implement an exciting attacking-minded style of football that would focus on the retention of possession and movement of the ball through lots of quick passes along the ground.

This philosophy would complement De Ligt's style of play well and his strengths as a defender. It could see him excel under a manager such as Sarri and solidify himself as one of the worlds best.

Juventus Are Serial Trophy Winners

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Juventus are one of the worlds most successful clubs and are Italy's most successful football team.

The Italian side has won 57 national trophies and nine European titles, including two Champions League triumphs. It is clear that Juventus have the right philosophy when it comes to winning trophies and that a move here would allow De Ligt's biggest dreams to be realised.

They have won the league for the past eight seasons straight and will be looking to add more European honours next season.