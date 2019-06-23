Newcastle Risk Losing Rafa Benitez's Backroom Staff as Fallout From Contract Circus Continues

Newcastle coaches Francisco "Paco" de Míguel Moreno, Mikel Antía and Antonio Gómez will depart the club if Rafael Benítez decides not to renew his contract, which expires on 30 June.

The situation on Tyneside is manic, with no updates regarding the potential sale of the club, no news on potential transfers, and no word on an extension to Benitez's existing contract. Should the Spaniard's backroom staff also leave the club, the Toon Army might lose their collective minds.





The club do have an experienced coach in Newcastle Under-23 coach Neil Redfearn, who might be seen as a temporary option to take charge should Benítez and his coaches leave next week.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager is a popular figure at St James' Park, with Benitez providing stellar results with the Magpies under difficult circumstances due to owner Mike Ashley's stringent control of finances.





Yet speculation persists over Benítez's future on Tyneside, and he has been linked with a move to Chinese side Dalian Yifang. Now the Chronicle is reporting that three of his first-team coaches would also fall Benitez out the exit door, should the Spaniard fail to agree to a new contract with the club.





This will only make Newcastle fans more anxious as the clock continues to count down on the Toon Army's doomsday scenario.

Absolutely risible that #nufc will, as it stands lose Rafa Benitez next wk.



The club that gave an 8-year deal to Alan Pardew won't shift sufficiently to keep the one man who would guarantee then @premierleague football year in, year out.



The regime doesn't realise what it has. — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) June 23, 2019

Benítez took over the club in March 2016 but was unable to prevent the club's relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2015/16 season. He led the club to the Championship title the following season and has since solidified Newcastle into a mid-table Premier League side.





The Magpies have their first pre-season friendly against Wolves on 17 July and fans will be hopeful that the managerial situation is resolved by then.