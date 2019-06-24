Barcelona Consider Re-Signing Dani Alves After Brazilian Offers Services Up to Former Side

Barcelona are contemplating bringing Dani Alves back to the Nou Camp following the Brazilian's departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Alves, who is currently in action with the Selecao at this summer's Copa America in Brazil, and was one of five goalscorers in their most recent group stage clash against Peru, won 23 trophies with La Blaugrana during his eight-year stint at the club.



He left the Nou Camp on a free in 2016 for Juventus, where he spent a year before moving to PSG, whom he has now subsequently left after two seasons.



And, according to reports emanating from journalist Gerard Romero on Spanish radio station RAC 1, as subsequently relayed by Sport, the 36-year-old has since got in contact with the Catalan club, in the hopes of securing a return to the Nou Camp.



Ernesto Valverde and co. are now understood to be considering the move, with nothing ruled out as of yet, though separate reports from Marca have sought to dismiss the notion that Barca will sign the full back.

In any case, the player's interest in such a return is clear, as his persisting love for the club showed during an interview with Globo TV last year. As quoted by Marca, responding to questions about the great club, Alves declared: "Barcelona is my home. It’s impossible to say that I wouldn’t return. I would come back tomorrow if Barcelona were to call me.

"They wanted me to have a farewell and I told them no, because I consider that place my eternal home and when a place is considered your home you don’t have to say goodbye.

"What’s the point in a farewell if you’re going to come back?"