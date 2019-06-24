Brighton Agree Club Record Deal for Genk Winger Leandro Trossard After Positive Talks

Brighton are believed to be close to completing what is expected to be a club record signing of Belgian winger Leandro Trossard after reports of an agreement being struck with Genk and comments tantamount to confirmation from Genk chief executive Erik Gerits.





The transfer looks to be a big statement of intent from the Seagulls as they prepare for a third successive season in the Premier League after narrowly escaping relegation in 2018/19.

The record arrival of Trossard will be the second signing for new manager Graham Potter after the recent capture of 22-year-old defender Matt Clarke from Portsmouth.

According to information from Belgian outlet HLN Sport, the fee Brighton have agree with Genk for Trossard is around £18. It will therefore surpass the reported £17m previous record fee that was paid for flop signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh just 11 months ago.

A report from the Daily Mail carrying quotes from Genk chief executive Erik Gerits notes that agreeing personal terms with Trossard is expected to now be a 'formality'.

"Everything took place in a correct and constructive atmosphere, with a lot of mutual respect. In fact, discussions about a transfer should always be this way. Now Leandro has to decide for himself," Gerits said of the amicable negotiations with Brighton.

Trossard, 24, is a product of the Genk youth academy and spent time on loan at a handful of other Belgian clubs before breaking into the first team in 2016.

Following an injury hit campaign in 2017/18, Trossard enjoyed his best season yet in 2018/19, finishing with 33 combined goals and assists in all competitions and emerging as captain.

Genk have a fine reputation for developing talented players, whether home grown or otherwise, with Kevin de Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Wilfred Ndidi, Christian Benteke and Christian Kabasele among those to have passed through.