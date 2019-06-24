FIFA 20: Every Manchester United Player's Predicted Ultimate Team Rating

As the countdown commences to the start of the 2019/20 season, so does the countdown to the release of FIFA 20.



The introduction of a new Vola Mode (evoking memories of FIFA Street) among other new features in the upcoming edition has fans on the edge of their seat in excitement.

But what intrigues fans and players alike without fail year after year is the ratings. Here's how we expect the United players to be rated for next season based on performances and development.

Tahith Chong

Position: Winger

Fifa 19 Rating: 66

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 69

The Dutchman is still young at 19 and had chances to break into the first XI last season with United's squad underperforming.

While he is a major talent, he needs more pitch time and there are areas of his game still to work on, such as his end product. If he can improve this, then United have a real prospect on their hands.

Mason Greenwood

Position: Winger/Striker

Fifa 19 Rating: 66

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 72

The 17-year-old is one of Europe's hottest prospects. He has more academy goals than Marcus Rashford and that is some achievement.

He got his opportunity on the final day of the Premier League season and was a constant threat in what was a dismal display by the Reds. He can play out wide and up top, making him a nuisance to mark and although he only gets a 72 rating, he is still only 17.

Angel Gomes

Position: Midfield

Fifa 19 Rating: 67

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 72





The teenage sensation has had a quietly impressive season, appearing more regularly as a squad member towards the end of the season.

The Englishman was also in the squad on THAT famous night in Paris. However, he has ironically attracted interested from PSG as he has become frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities.

Should he stick around, he's bound to get more chances as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer puts his faith in youth.

Daniel James

Position: Winger

Fifa 19 Rating: 70

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 74

The 21-year-old became United's first signing of the summer, arriving from Swansea City for around £15m.

He ought to get a raise of at least four because of a breakthrough season in the Championship which resulted in United making the call. His electric pace is something both United gamers and gamers are eagerly anticipating come next season.

Axel Tuanzebe

Position: Centre Back

Fifa 19 Rating: 72

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 76

Axel Tuanzebe enjoyed a very impressive season with Aston Villa as they earned promotion back to the Premier League, and his rise in performances should be reflected in his next FIFA card.

In the real world, it is believed that Solskjaer is a major fan and does not want to loan the defender out again. Aston Villa are looking to buy after such a stellar loan spell, but with the United boss pushing so hard to keep him, it will be hard to see him leaving.

Diogo Dalot

Position: Right Back

Fifa 19 Rating: 74

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 76

Dalot has proven to be a solid signing for Manchester United, operating in the right back and right wing position.

The 20-year-old is still young and raw, and thus only gets a 76 predicted rating due to the lack of game time and certainty over his best position.

United could look to use Dalot on the wing more frequently. He's got pace, power and an outstanding cross but defensively he has shown to have weaknesses to his game.

Marcos Rojo

Position: Centre Back

Fifa 19 Rating: 79

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 76

Marcos Rojo is renowned for his full-blooded tackles, which can often go array.

The 29-year-old's rating is likely to go down because he has not taken his opportunities when called upon and looks surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Dean Henderson

Position: Goalkeeper

Fifa 19 Rating: 74

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 77

The Englishman has had a standout season for Sheffield United, helping them earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.

He may very well go back out on loan to Sheffield United for another season, but he has recently claimed that he wants to be United's number one. Given time, this may just happen.

Scott McTominay

Position: Midfield

Fifa 19 Rating: 75

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 78

A reliable performer, who is often one of the first names on the team sheet in big games, Scott McTominay has developed further this season and has taken himself to another level.

He's got height, power and vision, giving him the potential to grow into the complete midfielder. His predicted 78 rating would represent a major improvement and if he can continue to show similar improvements next season, he could reach great heights.

Ashley Young

Position: Right Back

Fifa 19 Rating: 79

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 78

Ashley Young has struggled this season along with many of his teammates. The United captain was castigated for giving the ball away and failing to lead his side when the chips were down in 2018/19.

Now 33, his rating is predicted to go down overall, while on an attribute level his crossing, pace and defending stats should all see some decline.

Phil Jones

Position: Centre Back

Fifa 19 Rating: 79

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 78

Phil Jones had a shaky season at best for United, occasionally making costly errors when fit and failing to hold down a regular starting berth.

Likely to see limited game time next season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to reinforce his backline, Jones player will drop down one or two but any more would be a bit harsh.

Andreas Pereira

Position: Midfielder

Fifa 19 Rating: 77

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 78

Pereira is a clever player who has immense potential and technique. He played sporadically throughout the season but has failed to cement a first-team place.

Still, he should see a slight ratings increase because of his development and glimpses of potential shown over the last year.

Eric Bailly



Position: Centre Back

Fifa 19 Rating: 80

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 78

The Ivorian went from being United's first choice centre back to outcast in 2018/19.

His rash tackling and ill-discipline have seen him left out of the side more often than not, while injuries have also marred a difficult season.

Chris Smalling

Position: Centre Back

Fifa 19 Rating: 80

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 78

Chris Smalling may not be the most glamorous defender but he is fast, can head and likes to tackle.

However, he has got a downgrade because similar to most United players, he is error-prone and has had a poor season.

You want your centre backs to be the most reliable people on the pitch, but United fans never feel truly comfortable with Smalling on the ball.

Fred

Position: Midfielder

Fifa 19 Rating: 80

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating 78

Fred started the season with an 82 rating before gradually moving down to an 80 rating and next season, he may very well go down even more.

The £52m Brazilian came with a big reputation and price tag but has so far failed to deliver.

Sergio Romero

Position: Goalkeeper

Fifa 19 Rating: 80

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 80

Sergio Romero is often recognised as the best number two in the Premier League. Whenever called upon, he has filled in very capably. It would be wrong to change his rating.

Jesse Lingard

Position: Midfielder/Winger

Fifa 19 Rating: 82

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 80





It would be hard to see Lingard's rating stay at 82 considering his disappointing season. Lingard has attracted criticism for his antics off the pitch and has been unable to silence the critics on it this season.

Nemanja Matic

Position: Midfielder

Fifa 19 Rating: 83

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 82

Matic is expected to go down due to his increasing age and performances this season. His sideways passing, lack of aerial prowess and his tackling will contribute to his rating dropping.

Juan Mata

Position: Midfielder/Winger

Fifa 19 Rating: 82

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 82

The Spaniard is technically astute and can unlock a defence with a single pass. His rating is the same because he is tireless and always gives his best no matter how the rest of the team is performing.

Marcus Rashford

Position: Striker/Winger

Fifa 19 Rating: 83

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 82

Marcus Rashford is set to bag himself a new mega money contract at Manchester United, but can he bag himself a new and improved rating on Fifa? The answer is probably not.

He went up to 83 as a result of his fine form when Solskjaer first took over however his form has dipped since then.

Anthony Martial

Position: Winger

Fifa 19 Rating: 84

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 82

No one can doubt the Frenchman's talent, but the same cannot be said about his application in certain matches. He has dropped two because of his lack of contribution towards the end of the season.

Alexis Sanchez

Position: Winger

Fifa 19 Rating: 83

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 82





The Chilean is impressing in the Copa America with two goals to his name already.

It is clear that he is not enjoying his time at United (and the fans are not enjoying him) but he is only partially to blame for what's going wrong at the club. A strong showing for Chile this summer will see him escape a bigger ratings drop.

Luke Shaw

Position: Left Back

Fifa 19 Rating: 81

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 83





Luke Shaw had one more season to prove himself as a Manchester United player, and he did just that. He was a fixture in the United side and was a bright spark in a pretty bleak campaign.





He is up two because his fitness has been good and he is contributing more in both halves of the field.

Victor Lindelof

Position: Centre Back

Fifa 19 Rating: 81

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 84

Lindelof has been labelled 'Ice Man' by the United supporters and has matured into the club's most trusted defender after a difficult start to his time in England.

He should get a boost because of his tackling, desire and aerial ability.

Romelu Lukaku

Position: Striker

Fifa 19 Rating: 86

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 85





The Belgian started the season with an 87 before moving down to 86, but it would be harsh to drop him much further than 85 despite an underwhelming campaign.

Still an elite striker (wherever he ends up next season), he put in some lacklustre performances in 2018/19 but he was often played out of position.

Paul Pogba

Position: Midfielder



Fifa 19 Rating: 88

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 88





Fresh from making the PFA Team of the Year, Paul Pogba merits staying on the same rating because, on his day, he is pretty much as good as there is. That said, he just does not show it enough.





He has had his best goalscoring and assisting season in 2018/19 but he needs to become more consistent if he is to reach the hallowed echelons of 90.

David de Gea

Position: Goalkeeper

Fifa 19 Rating: 90

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 89

The Spaniard has been remarkably consistent over the last few seasons, but 2018/19 has not been one to remember.

After error-strewn disappointment at the World Cup, de Gea has had his worst season as a United player and lost his place as Spain's number one to Kepa. A drop, even if slight, is inevitable.



