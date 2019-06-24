Norwich Confirm Signing of Swiss International Josip Drmic on Three-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 24, 2019

Norwich City have completed their second signing of the summer, as striker Josip Drmic joins from Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year deal.

The Swiss international struggled for game-time in the Bundesliga last season due to an amalgamation of injuries, but managed to net twice in his five appearances before leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Speaking to the Canaries' website, the 26-year-old admitted that a conversation with international team-mate and current Norwich defender Timm Klose swayed him on the move, while noting his enthusiasm to get going in the Premier League.

 “Now everything is done, I’m very happy. I had very good conversations with Stuart Webber and with the head coach Daniel Farke.


“I was talking also to Timm Klose [teammate with Switzerland]. We had a long conversation as I had a lot of questions and he spoke very, very positively about the club.

“I’m very excited to be playing in the Premier League. I cannot wait because I’ve heard a lot of things from my colleagues in the national team who have played in the Premier League.

“For me it’s something new. It’s a new opportunity with new challenges and I’m very happy that I’m so close now to playing in the Premier League. I cannot wait to start.”

