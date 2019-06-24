Women's World Cup - Matchday 18 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

Just two more places in the quarter-finals of this year's Women's World Cup remain up for grabs, as Italy, China, Japan and the Netherlands will square off in the final round of last 16 matches looking to secure their respective places.

England, France, Spain and the United States are the four confirmed quarter-finalists as it stands, following Sunday's action.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's action.

Italy vs China

Italy find themselves competing in the knockout stages of the World Cup for only the second time in their history, having not advanced beyond the group stages since the first rendition of the tournament 1991, and they will be looking to match their showing of 18 years ago by making the quarter-finals here.

On the contrary, making this stage is nothing new to China, having made at least the quarter-finals in every tournament except eight years ago - when they failed to qualify altogether. Their best ever showing came in 1999 when they finished as runners-up, and they have fragile dreams of bettering that in France.

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 25 June What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? La Mosson, Montpellier TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Two (UK) / fuboTV (US)

Team News

Italy have no fresh injury concerns coming out of their successful group stage campaigns, with Le Azzurre likely to once again look to the match-winning attacking force of Barbara Bonansea and Cristiana Girelli - who have five goals between them so far.

C hina, meanwhile, may be sweating the fitness of Shanshan and Shuang Wang, both of whom were withdrawn prematurely in the 0-0 draw with Spain.



Predicted Lineups

Italy: Giuliani; Guagni, Gama, Linari, Bartoli; Galli, Giugliano, Cernoia; Bonansea, Girelli, Sabatino

China: Peng; Han, Wu, Lin, Liu; Lou, Wei, Zhang, Gu; Wang, Li

Recent Form

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

Italy surprised the world when they conquered Australia in their opening match, and after dismantling Jamaica in their second encounter to make sure of their progress, they fell to defeat at the hands of Brazil in their last group match, but will regardless be feeling good heading into this one.

China, meanwhile, have been indifferent so far, while doing just enough to get through in third place. Their 0-0 draw with Spain, in which they managed just one shot to their opponents' 24, came after a strong victory over South Africa and a narrow defeat to Germany. They're looking organised at the back though, conceding just once over their three matches.

Prediction

This should be an extremely tight game between two sides who will see this tie as a good opportunity to progress, given how much more harsh the tournament tree could have been on them. Italy will hope their red-hot goalscoring form can carry them through, while China will be hoping to lean into their extensive knockout stage experience against a team of players who have never been this far at a World Cup.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It should be an intriguing lack of styles, but it should be noted that Italy have registered more goals so far (7) than China have shots on target (4). The first goal will be crucial, and if Italy get it - which they seem likely to given how clinical they have been so far - it becomes an extremely difficult task for China.

Prediction: Italy 2-0 China

Netherlands vs Japan

In the final last-16 fixture of the lot, two of the tournaments' heavyweights go head to head, as the Netherlands look to build on their 100% start to life in France by overcoming the beaten finalists from four years ago, who lifted the trophy as recently as 2011.

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 25 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade de la Route, Lorient TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Red Button (UK) / fuboTV (US)

Team News

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Despite having qualified for the last 16 with a game to spare, Sarina Wiegman opted against rotating her squad for their final match against Canada, and has started just 12 of her 23 players so far. Merel van Dongen and Kika van Es have rotated at left-back, but the former's performance in their victorious display last time out means she seems likely to hold down her spot.

Japan, meanwhile, have no fresh concerns, and will likely turn to the strikeforce of Mana Iwabuchi and Yuika Sugasawa - scorers of their only goals so far - to find a way past a formidable Netherlands side.

Predicted Lineups

Netherlands: Van Veenendaal; Van Lunteren, Bloodworth, Dekker, Van Dongen; Spitse, Van de Donk, Groenen; Van de Sanden, Miedema, Martens

Japan: Yamashita; Shimizu, Kumagai, Ichise, Sameshima; Nakajima, Miura, Sugita, Endo; Sugasawa, Iwabuchi

Recent Form

Elsa/GettyImages

The Netherlands' group stage wins over New Zealand, Cameroon and Canada mean they come into this one off the back of six straight victories - a run that has seen Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema score five goals and become her country's record goalscorer at just 22 years of age.

It's a different story for Japan, who have so far showed us why expectations of them were so low compared to their prior accomplishments. The 2011 winners and 2015 finalists, who faced the USA on both occasions, limped through the group stages, with their only two goals so far coming against Scotland in their second match. They were soundly beaten against England, and will need to improve if they are to overcome the Dutch.

Prediction

Robert Cianflone/GettyImages

It's another case of form versus pedigree in the later game on Tuesday, but in this instance, it's a bit easier to call a favourite. You can never count Japan out, but Miedema and co. have so far shown they have the attacking swagger to take a match to anyone, and the grit to back it up when need be.

If they play to anything close to the height of their abilities, they are nailed on to find the net at some stage, and given how poor Japan have been in front of goal, that spells disaster for their chances of progression.

Prediction: Netherlands 3-1 Japan