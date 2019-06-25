Benjamin Bourigeaud: 4 Things to Know About the Rennes Star Linked With Liverpool, Man Utd & Arsenal

Benjamin Bourigeaud has built a reputation as one of best players in French football outside the 'big four' (PSG, Monaco, Lyon and Marseille), with his fine performances even attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 25-year-old had a brilliant campaign for Rennes in 2018/19 contributing to 19 goals in all competitions and could be available for as little as €20m.

But how much do you know about him? Well, in case it's not very much, here's a starter for ten about the French midfielder...

Swiss Army Knife

One of Bourigeaud's most useful characteristics is that he is able to play anywhere in midfield.





While his preferred role is out wide, Rennes managers Julien Stéphan and Sabri Lamouchi have both deployed the star as a defensive, central or even attacking midfielder on occasion.





Being able to successfully switch positions in the modern game is a coveted ability. With clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal searching for players to boost their squad depth, it doesn't come as a surprise that the versatile 25-year-old is on the watchlist of these big clubs.

Set-Piece Ability

Possibly Bourigeaud's most eye-catching ability is his set pieces.





The Frenchman's technique has even been likened to England legend David Beckham due to the pace, swerve and direction he gets on the ball. He scored two from free-kicks in 2018/19, while also gaining some assists from trademark 'floor crosses'.





Unsurprisingly for someone gifted at free kicks, Bourigeaud is also a danger with long-range shots, netting two of his six Ligue 1 goals from outside the box last season.

Breakout Performance Against Arsenal

When Rennes shocked Arsenal in Roazhon Park in the first leg in the Europa League round of 16 by beating the Gunners 3-1, Hatem Ben-Arfa may have stolen the headlines but Bourigeaud too was fantastic in that demolition.





The midfielder scored an absolute belter from long range, smashing the rebound from his free-kick into the back of the net to level the score going into half-time. His control in midfield and all action display caught the eye of everyone watching as he bulldozed past Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira.





Bourigeaud's attacking threat was evident to see as he managed the most shots out of anyone in the match from midfield, showcasing that he has what it takes to thrive in the Premier League.

No French Caps

Despite helping Rennes win the Coupe De France in 2018/19, the first time Rennes have won a trophy since 1982/83, Bourigeaud has never represented France at senior level.





In fact the 25-year-old midfielder's only international experience comes at Under-20 level, when he won two caps back in 2014.





France aren't short on talent at the moment, with Bourigeaud's path to a Les Bleus call-up blocked by Paul Pogba, Balise Matuidi, Tanguy Ndombele and Corentin Tolisso among others. However, while a senior cap may well happen if he continues his fine form, a lack of national team duty could be a bonus for any club suitors wary of needing fresh legs following inconvenient mid-season international breaks.