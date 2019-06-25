Crystal Palace Line Up Bid for Liverpool's Simon Mignolet But Jurgen Klopp Wants Keeper to Stay

Crystal Palace are weighing up an £8m move for Liverpool's backup goalkeeper Simon Mignolet ahead of the new season.

The Belgium international made just two appearances across all competitions last season following the arrival of Brazilian star Alisson Becker, who joined from AS Roma.

It has been widely expected that Mignolet will leave this summer as Liverpool remain in the market for Alisson's new understudy, and a report from the Evening Standard claims that Crystal Palace want to capitalise by luring the Belgian away from Anfield.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Roy Hodgson still has Wayne Hennessey and Vicente Guaita at his disposal, with both goalkeepers tied to contracts until 2021, but the Crystal Palace manager is apparently eager to add a clear first-choice shot-stopper to his ranks.

Liverpool's Mignolet is also believed to be attracting interest from new Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter, while clubs in Germany and Italy are also monitoring the situation.

The 31-year-old still has two years left on his contract with Liverpool, but manager Jürgen Klopp is interested in bringing Southampton star Alex McCarthy to Merseyside to act as the club's new backup goalkeeper.

Although it contradicts a claim from The Times on Monday that the Belgium international wouldn't be sold, with Klopp and the Liverpool coaching team impressed by Mignolet's selfless team-first attitude during the 2018/19 season.

The Reds are now understood to be demanding an £8m fee to sanction Mignolet's sale, which shouldn't prove difficult to match for teams in the Premier League.

However, suitors across Europe could be put off paying a fee - which is just shy of €9m - given that players like Ron-Robert Zieler (Hannover 96), David Ospina (S.S.C. Napoli) and José Sá (Olympiacos) have already secured moves this summer for a fraction of the price.