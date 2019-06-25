Hillsborough Match Commander David Duckenfield to Face Retrial Over Stadium Disaster

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield is to face a retrial over the stadium disaster which led to 96 deaths during the 1989 FA Cup tie between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The former police chief was charged with gross negligence manslaughter, but a jury failed to reach a verdict when they met back in April.

However, the BBC have now confirmed that Duckenfield will face a retrial over the charges, which will take place on October 7.

He was initially charged in relation to 95 of the 96 deaths which resulted from the disaster, which saw numerous Liverpool fans crushed inside the stadium after police allowed an excessive number of supporters into the ground.

He could not be charged for the death of the 96th person, Tony Bland, as Bland passed away in hospital after four years on life support. The law at the time stated that a person can no longer be charged with a death if it occurred more than one year and one day after the initial incident took place.

During Duckenfield's first trial, the BBC note that jurors deliberated for more than 29 hours, but were unable to reach a decision as to whether Duckenfield should be found guilty for gross negligence manslaughter.

Soon after their ruling, lawyers stated their intentions to file for a retrial, and they have now succeeded in convincing Judge Sir Peter Openshaw to arrange a second hearing.

Lawyers working on behalf of Duckenfield had fought against the motion, but will now have to prepare themselves for the retrial in October.