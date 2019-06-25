Inter Kit 2018/19: I Nerazzurri Send Fans into Meltdown After Unveiling Stunning New Away Jersey

Inter have released their new away kit ahead of the 2019/20 season, and in doing so have sent football fans everywhere into meltdown.

Pre-season isn't the most inspiring of times for lovers of the beautiful game with most weeks spent cursing the summer break and counting down the days until the start of the season, so one hobby people seem to take up is the judgement of a club's new shirts, for better or worse.

The minute an above or below average strip is unveiled, us football fans jump on it like hawks and luckily for Italian giants Inter, they look to have brought to light an absolute beauty.

👕 | MAGLIA



Ecco il nuovo Away Kit! pic.twitter.com/zGTUYSES06 — Inter (@Inter) June 25, 2019

It is rare that following a kit release people are so one sided. A lot of the time you have some fans in the 'love it' camp and some in the 'hate it' but social media seems to have brought a landslide of positivity towards the Black and Blues.





A minty fresh solid colour similar to the goalkeeper one worn by Julio Cesar during the historic treble season of 2009/10 is complimented by black block writing and gold trim. The black and gold trim is said to refer to the 'elegance and grandeur of the city of Milan' and what is better than a stunning kit? A stunning kit with a back story.

🤤 Inter Milan have released their new away kit and it is gorgeous!



📸 @Inter pic.twitter.com/GHm84bVemY — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 25, 2019

Senior Design Director of Nike Football Apparel, Pete Hoppins said (via InterOfficial): "I think this is a really fresh away look for Inter for 2019-20. It’s great to be able to do that while also tapping into so much Milanese tradition.”





Compliments have not stopped flooding in for the impressive strip with one Twitter user calling it 'perfection' and another going as far as saying it is 'the best kit I have seen for anyone in years'.





Former midfielder Lothar Matthaus even seemed happy, albeit with the subtle reaction of a single emoji via the official Instagram channel.

The Serie A fixtures still have not been released so it is yet to be seen when this kit will be first seen in competitive action but regardless of when, it is sure to be one of the most impressive around Europe during the 2019/20 season. Have you ever seen a nicer full strip than this?