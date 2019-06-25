James Rodríguez Blasts Decision-Making at Real Madrid as Midfielder Is Shown Exit Door

James Rodríguez, who is currently playing with Colombia at the Copa America, has blasted Real Madrid's decision-making amid speculation of a permanent departure from Los Blancos.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a permanent exit from the Santiago Bernabéu, despite Bayern Munich failing to trigger his buy-out clause last season after his two-year loan spell with the Bavarian giants came to an end.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

With Los Blancos going on a spending spree this summer, Rodríguez finds himself once again out of favour at the club and as reported by Marca, he left no holds barred after Colombia's 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Copa America.

"Right now I am thinking about the Copa America and I don't know where I'll be going," he said.

"The decision depends on the club. I think there are some people inside the club who decide a lot and I can't do anything."

He has also confirmed that he is yet to speak with manager Zinedine Zidane, whom he had a tough relationship with when he last played at the La Liga outfit, being left out of the squad in the 2016/17 Champions League final.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

The Colombian midfielder is finding his options to be quite sparse, with Napoli the only club heavily linked to secure his services. Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a huge fan of the playmaker having previously worked with him during his time in charge of both Real and Bayern.

It has been previously reported that Los Merengues are not willing to let James leave on loan as they need to recoup some funds for another blockbuster signing, such as Paul Pogba or Kylian Mbappé.