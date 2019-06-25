Photos: Nike Release New Tiempo Legend 8 With Headline Players Leah Williamson and Virgil van Dijk

By 90Min
June 25, 2019

Nike have launched the Tiempo Legend 8 boot this week, and oh my god they're so beautiful

Sorry. Got distracted then. Anyway, yes, the Nike Tiempo Legend 8. Tiempos have always been characterised by their premium leather and semi-classic look, and the Legend 8 is no different – although the timeless leather exterior is combined with a highly modernised interior to deliver what Nike are calling a 'technical beast of a boot'. And who are we to argue?

Leah Williamson, currently in France at the Women's World Cup with England, is one of the lead players launching the new silo – with the versatile Arsenal star preparing for a crunch quarter-final clash in Le Havre against Norway with her Lionesses teammates. 

Image by Chris Deeley

Virgil van Dijk joins her as a Tiempo Legend 8 headliner, and...well, you've heard of Virgil van Dijk. He's just won the Champions League with Liverpool, got to the Nations League final with the Netherlands, could be the first defender in a generation to win the Ballon d'Or? Yeah, him. 

Features, you ask? 

  • Nike Sport Research Lab data indicates that Flyknit hugging a boot's arch makes a player feel more secure, so a new Flyknit Fit Tunnel has been created for the Tiempo Legend 8 that provides a supportive, snug fit around the midfoot.
  • The boot has Quadfit mesh in the forefoot that stretches in four directions to accommodate any foot shape, while simultaneously preventing overstretching of the outer leather layer.
  • A stitchless quilted diamond pattern on the upper helps keep water and mud from seeping in, and avoids the tiny perforations to the leather that would occur in traditional stitching.
  • The small-sided version of the Tiempo features Nike react foam.
Image by Chris Deeley

While often associated with a classic aesthetic, the Tiempo Legend 8 was tested on some of the world’s best players in a dazzle camo colourway. By popular demand, this look will be available in limited-edition at a later date. The boot launches 24th June on nike.com in black and white colourways.

