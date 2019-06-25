Real Madrid Confirm Plans to Create a Women's Team After Purchasing Tacón CD

Real Madrid have finally confirmed plans to create a women's team after purchasing Madrid based side Tacón CD.





Los Blancos had been the only one of the three major Spanish/Catalan football clubs (Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid) to not have a 'femenino' team.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona both formed the current iterations of their women's teams back in 2001, and have since dominated the Primera Divison de la Liga Futbal Femenino; winning seven league titles between them.

In a 'comunicado oficial', Real Madrid confirmed that they would join the Spanish/Catalan giants in creating a women's team, :

"The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, meeting today, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, has agreed to propose to the next General Assembly of Members to be held, the merger by absorption of Club Deportivo Tacón, of women's football, with effect July 1 of 2020.





"During this next season 2019-2020, the first team of the Tacón CD will train and play their games at Ciudad Real Madrid, in a framework of transitory collaboration between both clubs."





Real Madrid's women's team (as of yet unnamed), will become an entity prior to the 2020/21 season, and we should expect this new side to be bursting at the seams with some of the best and brightest talents in world football.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

A new 'Galacticas' could well be formed, and we may finally - FINALLY - have a team that can challenge Lyon on the European stage.