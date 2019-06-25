Transfer Records: Predicting the Next Footballers to Smash Highest Ever Fees Position by Position

Transfer fees will always be a go-to topic for football fans everywhere.

Records have always been broken and eyebrows have always been raised regarding the extraordinary numbers that are thrown around when it comes to high-profile transfers.

However, now that we all live in the post-Neymar to PSG for over £200m era, price tags for world class talents seem to be more outrageous and eye-popping with each summer that passes by.

So with that in mind, we've decided to have a look who we think will be the next big players to break the world record for their particular position.

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Current Record: Kepa Arrizabalaga - Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£71.6m)

Arguably the most reliable and consistent goalkeeper in world football right now, Atletico Madrid shot stopper Jan Oblak has long been a target for some of Europe's biggest clubs.

The big Slovenian conceded just 27 goals in 37 La Liga appearances last season, and has been part of one of the meanest defences in recent memory for nearly six years.

However, with Atletico beginning to lose some of their star players such as Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann, the 26-year-old may be starting to think that he has reached his limit at the Wanda Metropolitano, amid rumoured interest from the likes of Manchester United, who would have to put up more than £100m for Oblak's services.

Other candidates include Gianluigi Donnarumma and David de Gea, however Donnarumma of Milan is not the finished article as of yet, and De Gea, who only has a year left on his contract, has seen his value drop since his dip in form at the end of last season.

Honourable Mentions: Gianluigi Donnarumma, David de Gea.

Full Back: Joshua Kimmich

Current Record: Lucas Hernandez - Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich (£67m)

It may be a good while before the recent record broken by the 23-year-old World Cup winning Hernandez's record is broken.

However, there will surely come a time where world class right-back Joshua Kimmich gets bored of winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich year after year and not compete for the Champions League.

The 24-year-old clearly loves the club, and they clearly love him as he is an elite footballer, so getting him out of the Allianz Arena will not be cheap, but Barcelona have been reportedly looking into bringing him to the Nou Camp.

Other full backs such as Juventus' Joao Cancelo and Ben Chilwell of Leicester City have also been linked with big moved this summer, but they wouldn't command the fee that the German would.

Honourable Mentions: Joao Cancelo, Ben Chilwell.

Centre Back: Harry Maguire



Current Record: Virgil van Dijk - Southampton to Liverpool (£75m)

Harry Maguire is a superb defender who has never failed to impress when given the chance.

He had an outstanding World Cup last summer, and followed that up with an excellent season for Leicester City. He is calm on the ball, a rock at the back, and even contributes a good rate of goals.

Now, whether he is worth the reported £80m that Manchester City are prepared to pay for a 26-year-old defender who isn't the quickest is a different question all together, and it does seem a bit mad that he may have a higher price tag than Van Dijk.

But the 'English premium' means he probably will...

Honourable Mentions: Matthijs de Ligt, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Central Midfielder: Saul Niguez



Current Record: Paul Pogba - Juventus to Manchester United (£89m)

Another member of Diego Simeone's side who have been heavily linked with a big move away from the club, Saul Niguez is already one of the world's best midfielders at the age of 24.

Though not the most prolific, his all round ability in the centre of the park make him a clear standout for his club and for Spain, but Atletico will not let him leave cheaply, as his contract doesn't expire until 2026.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly extremely keen to bring Saul to Manchester City as a long term replacement for David Silva, and would be far more valuable and useful in that role as oppose to other elite central midfielders such as Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic and Atletico teammate Rodri.

Current record holder Pogba doesn't seem shy in letting people know that he would like to leave Manchester United this summer, but his value has dropped since that huge move in 2016.



Honourable Mentions: Paul Pogba, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Attacking Midfielder/Winger: Raheem Sterling



Current Record: Neymar - Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (£200m)

Yes, this one is a bit of a stretch and almost impossible to predict, but we've given it a go anyway.

It will probably be a while before there is another £200m transfer, but Sterling, in a team full of superstars at the Etihad, stood out as the best player in that squad, and was often the first name on the team sheet for Guardiola, eventually winning the Football Writers' Player of the Year.

Sterling speaks well about important issues, is an exceptional player, and is only 24 years old, which makes him an incredible asset.

However, Guardiola, who is very much Sterling's mentor, doesn't exactly stick around long at clubs, and City may be caught up with when he leaves.

If they're not on top dominating Europe, the Englishman may eventually receive an offer from the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid and become a global superstar.

Honourable Mentions: Neymar, Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz.

Forward: Kylian Mbappe

Current Record: Kylian Mbappe - Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain (£166m)

If anyone is going to beat Mbappe's record of most expensive striker in the world which was set two years ago, it's Mbappe himself.

During his time in Paris, he has won two Ligue 1 titles, a player of the year award, scored in the World Cup final which his France side won, and won the World Cup best young player award.

Oh, and he's only 20.

He bagged 33 goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances, and there is no doubt that he is a special player, but all is not well at PSG.

Mbappe will justifiably want the team built around him, but Neymar surely won't let that happen, and the talk that Real Madrid want the Parisian at the Bernabeu won't go away.

It will take something remarkable for PSG's Qatari owners to sell him, but once Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leave the stage, we will all be living in Mbappe's world.

Honourable Mentions: Harry Kane, Joao Felix.