Dani Alves: The Contenders to Sign Him & Where He Might End Up

Dani Alves has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after spending two seasons with Les Parisiens.

The right back joined the French giants in 2017 after a year with Juventus and racked up 73 appearances for PSG, scoring eight goals and picking up the Ligue 1 title in both his seasons in France.

Though now 36 years old, Alves still has a lot to offer in terms of quality, experience and marketability for those willing to pay his wages for a short-term solution.

Check out some of the likely contenders to secure Alves' signature ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Al Sadd

Al Sadd finished top of the league in the Qatar Stars League and have promoted their captain -Barcelona legend Xavi - to be the manager of the team next season. With the addition of former Atlético Madrid midfielder Gabi, Al Sadd are looking strong to retain their title.





It would be an interesting proposition for Dani Alves to join his former teammate Xavi in the Middle East and add to the collection of 40 trophies that he has won during his career.





Having played more than 15 years at the top level of football, it would be a potentially more relaxing way for Alves to end his glittering career while still picking up a huge pay cheque.





Likelihood Rating: 3/10

New York Red Bulls

Eastern Conference MLS team New York Red Bulls have always had a touch of glamour, touting world-class players such as Thierry Henry and Tim Cahill in their rosters over the years.

Alves has recently stated that he always has an eye for the States and has been impressed with how MLS is run in terms of its organisation and structure.

Los Angeles is another popular destination for ageing world stars and it would not be out of the realm to see Alves retire in America like so many other legends have.

The competitive factor is the only issue as the Red Bulls are just in contention for the playoffs rather than being favourites to lift the MLS Cup.

Likelihood Rating: 4/10

Sevilla

Sevilla are said to be interested in bringing their former defender back to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán and Alves is also open to the idea of returning back to Spain and to the club where he broke through in Europe.





The Brazilian made 248 appearances for Sevilla, scoring 16 goals and setting up 62 more. In addition, he won two UEFA Cups, one Copa del Rey, a European Super Cup and a Spanish Super Cup. A return to Los Hispalenses could be a perfect way to round off his career.

However, the fact that club captain Jesus Navas is playing right-back means that the Brazillian veteran would probably have to settle for a bench role, or adapt his position. Whether Sevilla would have the cash to splash on a player they don't really need is another big consideration.

Likelihood Rating: 4/10

Manchester City

Alves has always said that he has wanted to play in the Premier League and since he is edging closer to retirement, this could be the last chance he gets to play in the English top flight. With Alves' former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at the helm of the Citizens, it could be an ideal destination for the 36-year-old.

Man City registered their interest in Alves before he signed for PSG and Guardiola is obviously a fan.

However, with City heavily linked with João Cancelo from Juventus as they seek competition for Kyle Walker and the Juve man looks like a more solid long-term investment.





Although the domestic treble winners do have the money to complete a deal. If their interest in Cancelo goes cold, picking up Alves on a free could be a no-brainer.





Likelihood Rating: 6/10

Barcelona

A return to Alves' former club Barcelona is also on the cards, with the Brazil star previously stating that could not say no to a possible return.

With Sergi Roberto more interested in playing in central midfield and Nelson Semedo competition at right back, there is theoretically a place for Alves to return and help add Champions League-winning experience to the current Barcelona squad.

His partnership with Lionel Messi is well documented as he has handed him more assists than anyone else, and he could be interested in reviving that relationship once again.

The only reason for doubt is that with Barça spending big elsewhere this summer, splashing extra cash on a 36-year-old's wages might seem a tad extravagant with the focus now on looking to the future.

Likelihood Rating: 7/10