Frank Lampard: 6 Things the Chelsea Legend Must Do as Blues Manager

As Frank Lampard closes in on becoming the new Chelsea manager, the 41-year-old will have the tough task of getting his squad ready for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

The new Blues manager heads back to London with just one year of managerial experience under his belt. He faces a tough task at the Europa League winners, having lost their star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for an initial €100m - money he can't use to invest in the team due to the current transfer ban.

It seems he will get time to make things in his own image at Stamford Bridge, with reports suggesting he need only avoid a relegation fight to get a second season.

Here are six things Lampard must do to ensure the building of a new chapter for Chelsea.

1. Keep Hold of Callum Hudson-Odoi

The 20-year-old is now a key part of the first-team at Stamford Bridge and could be the best player to come through the youth set-up since John Terry. Hudson-Odoi will have a big part to play under Lampard, especially with Hazard leaving for Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich remain keen on the youngster and are said to go back with a bid in another attempt to lure him to the Allianz Arena.





Hudson-Odoi wants reassurances over his game time, but would be given the freedom to express himself under Lampard. Keeping hold of the youngster would be a massive plus.

2. Have a Clear Structure From Cleaner to Assistant Manager

Whenever an old manager departs there are always one two of the previous staff that remain in their positions. Lampard must clear the decks and start from scratch. There must be a clear vision from him, agreed with the owner, and that message has to run through the club - from the cleaner right the way up to the assistant manager. Jody Morris will be his right-hand man, with Chris Jones also forming part of his coaching team as first-team fitness coach.

Carlo Cudicini is expected to remain as a technical coach and Claude Makélélé could also arrive as first-team coach. Shay Given could be brought in as goalkeeping coach, meaning Henrique Hilario's future could be in doubt.

Petr Cech is to become sporting director and would assist Lampard with transfers moving forward as well as other decisions.

3. Give the Loanees & Youngsters the Opportunity

Chelsea have a number of loan players and highly rated Academy players amongst their ranks.

Lampard has worked with midfielder Mason Mount and centre back Fikayo Tomori at Derby and both could be given their opportunity. The likes of full-back's Jay Dasilva who spent last season on-loan at Bristol City and Reece James at Wigan, respectively, could also be given the nod.

Ethan Ampadu, who has been used sparingly by Conte and Sarri and youngsters Jake Clarke-Salter and Trevor Chalobah will no doubt be assessed over pre-season and could feature in Lampard's plans. Tammy Abraham should be brought back and will no doubt be given the chance to impress.

4. Play N'Golo Kanté in His Preferred Role

Chelsea have a number of players in the first-team who could well be sold. Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Danny Drinkwater, Davide Zappacosta, Marco van Ginkel as well as the out-of-favour Michael Hector, Tomáš Kalas, Baba Rahman, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Victor Moses Jamal Blackman, Kenneth Omeruo and Michy Batshuayi could all be moved on.

Kanté was used further forward by Sarri to allow Jorginho to sit in his preferred holding role. The Frenchman wasn't as effective as he is from just in front of the back four, where he usually sniffs out the danger.

By moving the midfielders above on, the 28-year-old could move back into his previous role, which would then allow the likes of Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Mason Mount to bomb forward in the attacking position.

5. Show The Players He's The Man in Charge

We have seen it on too many occasions where managers are left as the scapegoats in the modern game. Jose Mourinho at Manchester United for example. Lampard must show his crop of players who is boss right from the off. To get the best out of his players they all need to work as one group and nobody is bigger than the club.

Lampard must ensure cool heads and clamp down on any player who isn't willing to put the effort in. By doing so, he will have a group of hungry players who will want to play for him, rather than a set of individuals. This is something he must act upon immediately. He has a tough game against Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season and must do all he can to win, just like Jose Mourinho did when he took Chelsea there in his first game in charge in 2004.

6. Change Roman Abramovich's Expectations

There is no question, the appointment of Lampard will be no quick fix at Stamford Bridge. It may take the Europa League winners a couple of seasons before they next win a trophy, let alone think about winning the Premier League or Champions League.

Lampard will have to draw up and outline a plan to Abramovich. The Chelsea owner has a track record of hiring and firing managers and this has resulted in Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri's departures in recent times.

The new Chelsea boss needs time to develop and implement his style of play. Trophies will no doubt then arrive. Abramovich's expectation has to be surpassed to allow Lampard to build a new dynasty.