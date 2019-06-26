Harry Maguire Latest: Man Utd & Man City Risk Missing Out After Refusing to Pay Over the Odds

Manchester United and Manchester City could both end up missing out on signing Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire this summer after the latest update on the developing saga claims neither club is willing to match the Foxes' valuation.

Both United and City are in the market for a new centre-back this summer, with the former looking to strengthen a defence that leaked 54 Premier League goals last season, and the latter eyeing a replacement for departed captain Vincent Kompany.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

But while previous reports suggested that City were favourites to ultimately land Maguire and United were still 'confident' of pulling of a deal of their own, the newest update has it that both clubs are at least £10m short of satisfying Leicester's lofty price tag.

According to Sky Sports, United and City have informed Leicester they are willing to pay £65m. It is a figure that would make Maguire the most expensive English player of all time, although it won't convince Leicester, who are thought to want at least £75m for the 26-year-old, to sell.

The report adds that while Maguire is 'open' to the idea of a move, he remains happy at Leicester and won't attempt to force a transfer. Equally, the Foxes are under no pressure or obligation to sell after Maguire signed a new long-term contract less than a year ago.

United, whose interest in Maguire became apparent a couple of months before last summer's World Cup, were unwilling to meet Leicester's valuation last year. City, meanwhile, have usually shied away from paying the very big fees compared to their domestic rivals, with the Premier League champions' transfer record standing at the £60m paid for Riyad Mahrez.

The same unwillingness to pay over the odds for players saw City pull out of deals to sign Alexis Sanchez and Fred, both of whom ended up at Old Trafford instead.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It remains to be seen whether United are willing to pay more for a different centre-back, as widespread gossip has it the club would spend up to £100m for the right candidate.