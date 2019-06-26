Liverpool Ready to Offer Sporting CP Player-Plus-Cash for Bruno Fernandes After Meeting Agent

Liverpool have met with the agent of Bruno Fernandes in London, as they plot a second offer for the Sporting CP star - which could include a hefty fee, as well as youngster Rafael Camacho.

Not a day goes by where the Portuguese international's name isn't mentioned, with his future dominating the headlines for a number of weeks after a stunning campaign for the Leões put European heavyweights on red alert this summer.

Just over a week ago it was claimed that Liverpool had lodged their first bid to lure the 24-year-old to Anfield, but were knocked back with their £40m bid as Sporting CP want a fee closer to £50m.





It now seems Jurgen Klopp's side will try and sway the Primeira Liga outfit to part with Fernandes by including Rafael Camacho into any potential deal, with the Metro claiming that a meeting with his agent will see reiterate the Reds' desire to snap him up.

Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha were the publication who broke the news of the Reds' supposed first bid, and they too are the source of the proposed new offer.

It is claimed that Liverpool are unwilling to budge on their initial cash offer, but will use their highly rated youngster as bait in a bid to soften the blow of Sporting losing their prized asset.

The winger has found first team opportunities hard to come by, with his first, and only, Premier League appearance coming as a substitute in the tense 4-3 win over Crystal Palace last season.

Born in Lisbon, the Liverpool Echo have reaffirmed Camacho has a desire to leave Merseyside and should a move to his hometown club arise, it may pose a intriguing opportunity for the 19-year-old.