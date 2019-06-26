Rivaldo Urges Neymar to Move to Barcelona and 'Play With Joy' to Win Ballon d'Or

By 90Min
June 26, 2019

Barcelona and Brazil legend Rivaldo has backed countryman Neymar to return to the top of the world's game if he returns to Barcelona, whether that be this summer or in 12 months' time. 

Talk of a potential move back to Catalunya has resurfaced over the last few weeks, with the Brazilian's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain apparently deteriorating over the course of his two-year stint in the French capital. 

Speaking to 90min, the 1999 Ballon d'Or winner said: "If he goes back to Barcelona, I'm sure he has a big chance of winning the Ballon d'Or. I believe and always say in my interviews that the best thing for Neymar is to return to Barcelona. For him as a player, and also for the club. 

"He would play with joy once again, have a big chance of winning the Champions League and being the best player in the world. Barcelona and Neymar could join their efforts to make this happen."

Neymar's time in Paris has been blighted by injuries, featuring in just 58 of the club's 111 competitive games since he joined – or put another way, missing 53 of them entirely. 

The 27-year-old is currently missing the Copa America with a second ankle ligament injury in as many seasons, having also broken and re-broken his foot in 2018 and 2019. He's still scored 51 goals and assisted 29 more in those 58 games though, a return which appears to have convinced top teams including Barcelona that he is still worth a large outlay. 

Reports this week have suggested that the reigning Spanish champions are hoping Neymar will make his desire to leave PSG public in the coming weeks, easing the path for his return to Spain. 

