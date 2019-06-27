Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Comments on Keiran Tierney Speculation Amid Links to Arsenal

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has admitted that he has spoken to left back Keiran Tierney about Arsenal's transfer interest, but insisted the Gunners will have to up their bid to land the star.

The 22-year-old Tierney was the subject to an initial £15m bid from Arsenal, who are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer, but Lennon has claimed it will take a 'lot more' to sign the young star.

Having just finished his fifth season with Celtic, Tierney is a four-time Scottish Premiership winner and won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year three years in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

As quoted by the Scottish Sun, Lennon addressed the interest from Arsenal in Tierney but claimed there have been no more bids as of yet.

He said. "Arsenal are aware of what we value the player at. He’s on a long-term contract, he’s an asset and we don’t want to sell him. There have been no more bids that I’m aware of."

Lennon also revealed that he has spoken to Tierney about the speculation and hinted that a deal could be done for the right price.





He added: "It’s going to have to take a lot more than what they’ve offered the first time around to give us a decision to make.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"I’ve had a chat with Kieran as it can be a difficult decision and bit unsettling. I’ve been there myself so it’s important that we support him regardless of the outcome."





Arsenal are expected to make a second bid for the Scottish international but are somewhat hamstrung but their reported transfer budget of just £45m before sales. With a deal for William Saliba close, a move of over £20m could all but exhaust Arsenal's budget.

It has also been reported that Arsenal intend to make a second bid of around £25m, while offering a contract worth £20m over five years.