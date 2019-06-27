Dortmund Set Price Tag for Julian Weigl Amid Interest From Arsenal & PSG

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl looks set to leave Signal Iduna Park this summer after falling out of favour with Dortmund manager Lucien Favre.





Both Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain have been linked with the 23-year-old who has been valued at around €30m (£27m) by his club.

Weigl has been on the radar of many of Europe's top clubs ever since falling out of favour with Die Schwarzgelben after suffering a devastating ankle break in 2017. Prior to this injury, he had become the pivotal anchor in the club's midfield, but played just 18 times in the Bundesliga last season - often as a centre back.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Unai Emery and the Arsenal hierarchy are on a mission solve the Gunners' defensive problems this summer but have to do so on a relative shoestring budget of just £45m.





However, they may be given hope by the Daily Mail's report which claims that BVB want only £27m for the one-time wonderkid.





This would still take up a large chunk of Arsenal's reported war chest, after failing to qualify for the Champions League, but their budget for new arrivals could be bolstered by other stars leaving the Emirates this summer.





One of the other clubs interested are PSG, who unlike Arsenal have little worries when it comes to their transfer budget and can also offer the 23-year-old Champions League football to look forward to.