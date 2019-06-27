James Rodriguez Linked With Shock Move to Atletico Madrid Despite Strong Napoli Interest

By 90Min
June 27, 2019

Atlético Madrid are weighing up a move for James Rodríguez this summer as the Colombia international looks set to leave Real Madrid. 

Returning to his parent club after a two-year spell on loan with Bayern Munich, the 27-year-old is expected to be on the move once again as Los Blancos look to recoup some of the €303m they've already spent ahead of the 2019/20 season.

It's been widely reported that Rodríguez will move to S.S.C. Napoli this summer, linking up with manager Carlo Ancelotti for the third time in his career, but the playmaker won't make his final decision until after the Copa América.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Whatsmore, Cadena SER are reporting that Rodríguez would actually prefer to stay in Madrid next season rather than moving abroad, with the Colombian apparently waiting to hear an offer from Diego Simeone's Atlético.

He is a topic of discussion in the Spanish capital but the chances of Rodríguez actually completing a move to the Wanda Metropolitano are unsurprisingly minimal at best, even though the Real Madrid outcast is claimed to be pushing for that move more than any other.

Two main things will put Atlético Madrid specifically off the move for Rodríguez, with the biggest being their approach to sign S.L. Benfica wonderkid João Félix. 

Los Colchoneros have submitted a €126m offer for the teenager, something which would make him the fourth most expensive transfer of all time, with a view of making the Portugal international Antoine Griezmann's successor.

Atlético will also be highly aware that manager Simeone's style of football doesn't suit Rodríguez in the slightest, having already seen the likes of Thomas Lemar, Vitolo and Ángel Correa struggle tactically last season.

With Real Madrid also pushing to send Rodríguez abroad, it is looking increasingly likely that he'll be sent on an initial one or two year loan to Napoli, while Partenopei are also expected to commit to an obligation to buy the Colombian.

      Modal message