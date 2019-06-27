Neto Completes €35m Barcelona Transfer Following Jasper Cillessen's Move to Valencia

Barcelona have completed the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Neto, following Jasper Cillessen's move in the opposite direction.

The deal for Cillessen was always expected to pave the way for Neto to head to Camp Nou, with Barcelona in need of a new goalkeeper to compete with Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The club took to their official website to confirm the deal, writing: "FC Barcelona and Valencia CF have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Norberto Murara Neto.

"The cost of the transaction will be €26m plus 9m in add-ons. The player will be signing a contract with the club for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2022/23 season, and his buyout clause has been set at 200 million euros.

"Details of the Brazilian goalkeeper’s presentation as a new Barça player will be released shortly."

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

The 29-year-old made 80 appearances for Valencia during his two years with the club, impressing with his agility and quick reflexes. However, after clashing with manager Marcelino, Neto found himself nearing the exit door at the Estadio Mestalla.





With Cillessen pushing for a move away from Barcelona in search of first-team football, the Blaugrana quickly struck a deal with Valencia which would see the two goalkeepers move in opposite directions, although the two deals are thought to be completely separate.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

At Camp Nou, Neto will compete with Ter Stegen for minutes, although the German is still expected to retain his place in the starting lineup. In his five years with the club, he has racked up 190 appearances, establishing himself as one of the world's top goalkeepers.