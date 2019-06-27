Real Madrid Kit 2019/20: Los Blancos Fans Lose Their Minds as New Away Strip Is Unveiled

By 90Min
June 27, 2019

Real Madrid have released their new, classy dark blue away kit for the 2019/20 season, with initial reactions exciting fans almost as much as the signing of Eden Hazard.

The club announced the kit in typically stylish fashion, using a music video which features star players Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Isco, to name a few.

The kit has a unique sound wave printed on it, which is aimed to symbolise the noise that Real Madrid fans created in their historic season when they achieved La Decima.

The golden details on the kit represent Real's overwhelming success, which includes an unprecedented three Champions League victories in a row. 

The concept of the kit is 'Create the Noise', which is meant to demonstrate the influence, support and magnitude of the club, as well as the noise which echoes around the Bernabeu that wills the players on to victory in every game. 

Image by Tolga Akdeniz

The reception to the kit from Real's fans has been hugely positive, with messages of support flooding in.

The fixtures for the new La Liga season are set to be announced in the first week of July, so there isn't long to wait until football fans know who Real Madrid will be playing against first in their new away kit. One thing is for certain though, there won't be many teams they come up against who possess a better kit than this one.

