Romelu Lukaku Set to Leave Man Utd as Inter Offer 2-Year Loan Deal With £54m Obligation to Buy

By 90Min
June 27, 2019

Inter are set to make a two-year loan bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku worth £9m, with an obligation to buy for another £54m upon completion of the loan.

The Belgian has made no bones over his desire to make a move to Italy, with speculation rife surrounding his future at Old Trafford as United prepare to undergo a major summer overhaul.

While Inter have remained as the most likely destination throughout the window, Sky Sports claim they are set to make an alternative bid to the £80m outright transfer the Red Devils have been seeking.

Antonio Conte was recently placed in charge of the Serie A side, and is renewing interest in the forward after he tried to sign the Belgian in 2017 when he was in charge of Chelsea, only for the 26-year-old to opt for United instead.

Federico Pastorello, Lukaku's agent, was in Milan on Tuesday for talks with Inter, who are unable to sign any players until June 30 when they are released by UEFA from a Financial Fair Play settlement agreement.

Of his client's desire to leave Manchester, his agent said: "Lukaku is a dream and is not easy to realize it...but yes, Inter are trying to get Rom," as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

"Romelu has expressed his wishes [to leave Manchester United]."

The jury is out among United supporters over Lukaku, who has received criticism from some sections of the fanbase since making his £75m move from Everton in 2017. During that time he's netted 42 goals in 96 appearances, but has found first-team opportunities limited this season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opting to field Marcus Rashford in his stead.

