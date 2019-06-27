Turkish Super Lig: 6 Players Who Could Play in the Premier League & Which Clubs They Would Suit

It isn't often that you see many Turkish Super Lig players sign for Premier League clubs. In fact, it usually happens the other way round.

There's a common thought process that players go to Turkey once their career is over and want to get a final pay cheque and relax in sunny Istanbul. This is probably true.

However, there is talent out in Turkey, with the Super Lig's ferocity and cauldron-like stadium atmosphere teaching its players about pressure, rivalry and passion like few other leagues.

So, which current players in Turkey's top flight would be good enough to go to England and be a success? Here's six who might just have what it takes.

Mahmoud Trezeguet (Kasimpasa)

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Currently playing in the Africa Cup of Nations, versatile forward Trezeguet - nicknamed after the former France striker - can play on either wing and if needs be, in an attacking midfield role.

He was instrumental in securing Kasimpasa's survival in the Super Lig in 2018/19, scoring nine goals and getting nine assists in the league.

The winger is still young at 24, so has plenty of room to improve. He is a very direct player who enjoys taking on his full back with great dribbling ability and a cracking right foot. His best position is on the left as he enjoys cutting in and taking long shots, but he is also a great crosser of a ball.

Not yet the finished product by any stretch of the imagination, a move to the biggest Premier League sides might not be realistic just yet for the Egyptian. However, if he continues to develop, clubs like Leicester and in Everton, who are crying out for some more options in the final third, may be wise to have a look.

Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray)

SEYLLOU/GettyImages

Mbaye Diagne had a stunning season in Turkey, finishing as top goalscorer with 30 goals, while his nearest competitor finished on 17.





The striker signed for Galatasaray in January from Kasimpasa, helping them to their 22nd league title.





The Senegalese is an out and out fox in the box, who enjoys crosses and is a high-quality finisher. When given a chance, he is likely to put it away.





However, the negative with Diagne is that he is quite limited apart from that. He lacks real pace and struggles to hold the ball up, so requires a lot of service into the box.





Newly promoted teams always seem to struggle with goals when they come up to the Premier League, therefore Diagne could be well worth a go for a team like Norwich or Sheffield United and if he manages to settle, could score the crucial goals to keep these teams up.

Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir)

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Edin Visca, the Super Lig player of the season, has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs throughout his career. Now 29, the winger has spent nine years at Istanbul Basaksehir and it may be time for a move elsewhere.

The Bosnian was phenomenal in his side's quest for their first title, but ultimately fell agonisingly short. He contributed to 55% of Basaksehir's goals, with 13 goals and 14 assists in the league.

Visca is a creative winger who enjoys crossing the ball and orchestrating from a wide position. He is also a good set piece taker with an eye for goal which illustrates the fact that he's a very well-rounded footballer. However at times, he can be caught out defensively.

While not the youngest, Visca might be a player Arsenal could take a look at this summer. Heavily linked with a move to the Gunners back in 2012, Arsenal have virtually no quality wingers, and are struggling to get deals done for Yannick Carrasco or Ryan Fraser. An assist-king like Visca might be worth a (cheaper) punt to help inject a bit of quality into the wide areas for Unai Emery's side.

Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray)

Galatasaray's Younes Belhanda is a really talented footballer who possesses a large amount of quality that could easily see him shine in the Premier League. However, there is a reason he hasn't been seen in the big leagues yet despite constant speculation, and that's due to his somewhat difficult character.

Belhanda is someone who enjoys the ball at his feet. With solid passing ability, close control and a great shot from range. Yet despite this, he has a severe lack of discipline and tends to give up his defensive duties on a regular basis. As well as that, if a game isn't going his way, he tends to get frustrated and start disappearing in games or even get feisty.

Belhanda could be well worth a gamble for a Premier League team hovering around mid-table in need of a talisman or quality from the bench.

He could fit in nicely at Crystal Palace, who at times have struggled to score goals and relied on the magic of Wilfried Zaha far too often.

Abdulkadir Omur (Trabzonspor)

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

Nicknamed the 'Turkish Messi', Abdulkadir Omur is one of the brightest young players to come out of Turkey in a long while.

Just 20 years old, the youngster made his presence known in Trabzonspor's midfield with five goals and eight assists in 25 starts.

He also made his Turkey senior team debut this season, with three more cameos from the bench following since.

Abdulkadir is capable of playing in a number of positions in midfield, including in the centre or on the right. He tends to dominate games in the middle of the park and enjoys holding onto the ball and dictating play. As well as that, he has a great eye for a pass. Physically he may be a bit weak, but at the young age of 20, he will grow and get stronger,

Liverpool - now looking to the next generation rather than big-money moves - scouted the young Turk in January with an eye on a potential deal this summer. A transfer to Merseyside could be good for him, with Klopp the perfect man to nurture his talent.

Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Fenerbahce)

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Hasan Ali Kaldirim has been one of the most consistent defenders in Turkey for a while now. The Fenerbahce captain had another great season in 2018/19 and probably merits a move based on his reliability and solidity in defence.

The left back has very few weaknesses and stole the show in Turkey's recent 2-0 victory over France after pocketing Kylian Mbappe. Last season he even added an attacking aspect to his game, with two goals and three assists in the league.

West Ham have been linked with the 29-year-old, in a move that would probably make a lot of sense. The London club need a left back with the current options flattering to deceive in recent years.

As well as West Ham, Newcastle, who have been playing Matt Ritchie out of position for most of the season, could be an option.