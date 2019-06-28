Aidy Boothroyd Assured Over His England Future Despite Poor Euro Under-21 Tournament

Aidy Boothroyd will be questioned in a post-tournament debrief as to how he intends to move forward after his England Under-21 squad crashed out of the European Championships in Italy and San Marino without a single victory.

However, the former Watford boss has been reassured of his role for the time being.

The England Under-21s - featuring stars like James Maddison, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Phil Foden - went into the tournament with great belief but after a series of error-strewn performances, Boothroyd's side were sent packing early.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

As a result, Boothroyd's future has been called into question however, The Times report that the manager held a positive meeting with FA executives after England drew with Croatia. They have informed him that they do not wish to break from the new contract extension he recently signed.

The FA are reasonably happy with his performance, despite the recent capitulation in Italy. They believe he has done a good job at providing a pathway for talented youngsters to break into the senior squad.

Aidy Boothroyd is such a dinosaur he should be called BC Boothroyd — David Norris (@Nozza_) June 21, 2019

Boothroyd will meet with his coaching staff to discuss the tournament and set forth a new plan that he hopes will bring more success. In the following days, the 48-year-old will have to hold meetings with the England manager Gareth Southgate and the FA technical director Les Reed.

The 2020 senior European Championships are on the horizon and the FA need reassurance of a new plan that will improve the situation whilst also continuing to provide a clear pathway for the current crop to enter the senior squad.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

The FA have some sympathy for the England Under-21 manager because he was without seven key players that were eligible to play but had been called up to the senior squad. This includes players such as Jadon Sancho and Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, it would be wrong to use this as an explanation considering the fact he believed he could rest players of the calibre of Phil Foden in crucial games.

Aidy Boothroyd's job is safe for now, however he will need to show that he has a plan that can take these talented youngsters to the next level if he wishes to see out the rest of his contract.