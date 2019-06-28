Paul Pogba 'Told' Ex-Teammates He Wants Juventus Return Ahead of Crunch Talks With Man Utd

Reports have emerged claiming that Paul Pogba 'told' his former Juventus teammates that he wants to return to the club this summer while attending Andrea Barzagli's birthday party last month.

The midfielder has had a mixed time of it since rejoining Manchester United back in 2016, and endured a difficult season in 2018/19, which ended in disappointment as the club failed to qualify for the Champions League places.

After three seasons plagued with controversy and inconsistency, he has been linked heavily with an exit, with a return to Juventus very much on the cards alongside a potential move to Real Madrid.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It's the former that a report from the Mirror focuses on, sourcing 'reports in Italy' in claiming that while at a party celebrating Barzagli's 38th Birthday last month, the midfielder told former team-mates - without specifying which - that he 'wants' to return to Juventus.

That alone isn't much to go on, but it does serve as one small instance of mounting circumstantial evidence that he is keen to leave Old Trafford.

Another comes via Marca (as per Sport Witness) who say that Pogba will meet with Solskjaer at training next week and 'reiterate his desire' to leave the club.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

As things stand, United don't want to sell and have even faced pressure from kit manufacturers adidas to hold onto the 26-year-old due to concerns over their branding capabilities without him.

Should the right bid come in, however, it would free up substantial funds for Solskjaer to rebuild the squad in his image, so that will undoubtedly be weighing on the minds of the hierarchy.