5 Versatile Attackers Liverpool Could Sign for Bargain Prices This Summer

Liverpool had an excellent 2018/19 season. They won the Champions League - bringing to an end a seven year wait for a trophy - whilst in the league they amassed 97 points and were very unfortunate to miss out on the title by a single point to Manchester City.

Fans will be more hopeful than ever ahead of the new season that they can win the league for the first time since 1990. Now it is all about looking for minor improvements to the squad to put them in a position to achieve this.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Liverpool's front three is one of the most feared in Europe. Yet behind the first choice wingers, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, there are a lack of suitable alternatives.

So here's a look at who Liverpool could try to sign for relatively small money this summer to improve their squad depth out wide.

Ayoze Perez (Newcastle)

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Perez had an outstanding season at Newcastle last year, scoring 12 league goals to help his side comfortably avoid relegation.

Yet Rafael Benitez has now left the Magpies, and Perez could soon follow him. The 25-year-old is said to be keen on a move away, though Valencia appear to be the favourites for his signature at the moment.

Valued at approximately £20m, Liverpool could do a lot worse than bringing him

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

El Shaarawy seems to have been around forever. However, he is actually only 26 and is about to enter the final year of his contract at Roma.

The Italian winger has recently rejected a contract offer from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua as reported by Football Italia, and may now be set to stay in Rome. Yet Roma are asking for €20m for the player, indicating that they could still be tempted to sell.

Despite his inconsistency, El Shaarawy was one of Roma's best players in a very disappointing campaign for the club last term. Bringing him in as a back-up option could be a shrewd move on Liverpool's part.

Iago Falque (Torino)

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Falque has experience of Premier League football, having previously been on Tottenham's books. Nowadays, he plies his trade in Italy for Torino and was part of their impressive campaign last year - where they finished 7th in Serie A.

Although he scored six goals and provided five assists in 26 league games last season, Torino are said to be willing to listen to offers for the tricky winger.

The 29-year-old can be frustrating to watch at times, but he does have moments of brilliance in him - perfect for a Liverpool side that would likely only use him as an impact substitute.

Roberto Pereyra (Watford)



Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Pereyra was one of the standout performers for Watford last season, and has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road this summer.

The Argentine has played at the highest level before when he was at Juventus, and teammate Troy Deeney rated him as the best player he had ever played with in an interview with Sky Sports.

Torino are the current frontrunners for the €20m rated winger - according to Football Italia - whilst Chelsea were interested in bringing in Pereyra back in January. A late bid from Liverpool may not be completely out of the question.

Jonathan Ikone (Lille)



MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Ikone had a fine season at Lille as they finished second in Ligue 1. He contributed three goals and ten assists in 38 league games, and recently impressed for France at the European Under-21 Championships as well.

This would also be a case of Liverpool looking to the future, as Ikone is only 21. Ikone can play from the right flank, or in a more central role, demonstrating his versatility.

The youngster would likely cost around £15m, arguably a bargain given the years of development ahead of him.