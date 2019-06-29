Atletico Madrid in Advanced Negotiations to Sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Ante Rebic

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic will reportedly join Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €40m plus add-ons.

The Croatian international collected ten goals and six assists in all competitions for The Eagles last year, having spent two seasons on loan with the Eagles beforehand. He was signed on a permanent basis from Fiorentina in 2018, completing the move for a bargain fee of €2m.

Frankfurt now stand to make a gargantuan profit on Rebic, with Sky Germany writing that Atletico have won the race for his signature.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Los Rojiblancos have been searching for a new man to spearhead their attack following Antoine Griezmann's confirmation that he will be leaving the club this summer, though they are yet to sign a replacement centre forward.

Rebic appears to be the player tasked with filling the gap left by the Frenchman, who is expected to team up with La Liga rivals Barcelona before the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Croat is not the first significant casualty at Frankfurt this transfer window, though, after Luka Jovic completed a €40m move to Real Madrid in early June.





That leaves them in poor stead ahead of another testing season, in which the club will battle both domestically and in continental competition. They face a two-legged Europa League qualifier against an unnamed side in July, whilst they will hope to improve on their seventh-place Bundesliga finish from last year.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Atleti have once again booked their place in the Champions League group stages, yet failed to win any silverware in 2018/19 as Barça were crowned champions of Spain and a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Juventus knocked them out of Europe in the round-of-16.