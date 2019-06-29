Contrasting Reports Emerge in Portuguese Press Over Sergio Conceicao's Link to Newcastle

By 90Min
June 29, 2019

Reports in the English media suggest FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao has put himself in the frame for the vacant Newcastle job after becoming one of the early frontrunners for the position. 

Several major Portuguese outlets have taken contradicting stances on the issue, though.

Mike Ashley remains at the helm of Newcastle for the time being despite impending talks of a takeover. Magpies fans have seen this story all too often before - most recently with Amanda Staveley - so for now, the future of the club remains unclear. 

And it's not just with the club ownership where confusion reigns it seems as a mixed bag of rumours have emerged concerning the club's vacant manager's position. Newcastle are on the lookout for a successor to Rafa Benitez after he refused to agree an extension on his contract.

According to Sky Sports, FC Porto boss Conceicao is open to a move after being approached by the club. The 44-year-old led the Portuguese giants to second place in Primera Liga last season, as well as two domestic cup finals and a Champions League quarter-final.

The story was confirmed by Portuguese newspaper A Bola who added Conceicao has pointed to his €20m release clause, seemingly confirming his desire to join so long as Newcastle could reach an agreement with Porto.  

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Another major publication, Record, ran a contrasting story that claimed Conceicao had rebuffed Newcastle's approach by 'refusing to start talks'. Jornal De Noticias ran a similar story - via the Shields Gazette -vadding the Porto boss would 'not even listen' to Ashley's offer. 

Whilst a fourth news outlet O Jogo ran yet another contradicting story by claiming Newcastle has not even made an approach for Conceicao.

With so much to unpack, it's difficult to know where the truth lies but it certainly appears as though any deal would be far from complete. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta and former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri are currently ahead of Conceicao with the bookies to take over the position, whilst current Belgium boss Roberto Martinez recently saw his odds tumble to become the outright favourite. 

