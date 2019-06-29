Tottenham's Serge Aurier Reveals He Could Be Set to Miss Rest of AFCON With Suspected 'Tear'

Ivory Coast captain and Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has revealed that he could be set to miss the rest of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, after being carted off with a suspected serious injury during Friday's defeat to Morocco.

In the 1-0 loss to the north African side, Aurier was subbed with an injury, leaving his side with an uphill task to qualify for the next round of the competition.



As quoted via Sky Sports, the Spurs man said: "I think it may be over because I felt something. I think it may be a tear."

Having come off the back of a stop-start season for Tottenham, during which he only made 17 appearances all season, this will come as a big blow to both the player and to Ivory Coast, who will be looking to secure a round of 16 place with victory against Namibia.

Morocco entered the tournament one of the favourites to take the trophy home, while Ivory Coast have historically under-achieved with talented players. After being outplayed by Morocco, Aurier added "I think they came across a team with more juice than us.



"They had one more day recovery after the first round and I think we, quite simply, ran out of freshness.

"The Moroccans were better committed and created more goal opportunities. Our goal tonight was to qualify for the round of 16, but we still have one game left for that.

"We will do everything to win it." he said of Mondays match against Namibia.

In both of Ivory Coast's matches so far in the tournament, Wilfried Zaha has been on the bench for Les Elephants, being an unused sub against Morocco. The prospective Arsenal man could add the creativity that has been lacking so far for the side, with a win on Monday the only route of progressing to the next round.

Morocco meanwhile, in a team filled with Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi and Sofiane Boufal, maintain a 100% record in the competition along with Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria.

