Africa Cup of Nations Roundup: Cameroon Top Group F & Mauritania Earn First Ever AFCON Point

The final set of matchday two fixtures have now come to a close and we have a better idea of who is likely to feature in the knockout stages of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.





There wasn't an awful lot of action on the pitch, but the results all had an impact on the shape of each group.





We are now poised for an exciting conclusion to the group stages, but let's quickly reflect on what happened on Friday and Saturday.

South Africa Poised for Knockout Stages

South Africa got their AFCON campaign off to a disappointing start with a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast, but they've now got a decent shot at qualifying for the knockout stages after a narrow 1-0 win over Namibia.

It was by no means a classic, as both sides struggled to stamp their authority on the game, and it took until the second half for any real action to take place.

It was fitting that the only goal of the game came from a set-piece, as on-loan Brighton man Percy Tau whipped in a dangerous corner onto the head of Bongani Zungu.





Bafana Bafana face off against group leaders Morocco on matchday three, while Namibia still have a very slim chance of reaching the last 16 when they come up against Ivory Coast.

Mauritania Earn Their First Ever AFCON Point



Mauritania managed to qualify for their first ever AFCON this year, but they weren't exactly expected to make much of an impact in Egypt.

They made history on Saturday as they picked up their first ever point against Angola but, in truth, it was a dire game that was severely lacking in quality. Of course, that won't bother Mauritania one bit.

It could have easily been a different story, however, as Angola had a last-minute goal ruled out for offside, much to their dismay.

Both sides face an uphill struggle to progress out of Group E, but nothing is decided just yet.

Cameroon Remain Top of Group E



Defending champions Cameroon aren't necessarily one of the standout favourites for this year's competition, but they're pretty much guaranteed to feature in the last 16 after their goalless draw against Ghana.

The Indomitable Lions weren't at their best on Saturday evening, but they were able to hold on for an important point, bringing their tally to four from their opening two matches.





Ghana, who created a number of decent looking opportunities towards the end of the match, are still without a win so far and will have to make sure they can do the business against Guinea-Bissau.

Benin & Guinea-Bissau Round Off a Day of Goalless Draws

Benin and Guinea-Bissau rounded off a very uneventful day of AFCON action with another goalless draw.

It would be an understatement to say that there wasn't much in the way of action - Guinea-Bissau's first shot on goal came after 88 minutes - but both sides kept their tournament aspirations alive with an important point.

Benin could still finish as group winners if they are able to overcome Cameroon, while Guinea-Bissau will more than likely be holding out for one of the best third-place spots.